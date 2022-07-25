Challenges For Volkswagen's New CEO, Tesla's biggest EV Competitor

You’ll get what they give you and be grateful for it…. Thanks to a shortage of computer chips for cars as well as other components worldwide, automakers have become used to doling out few vehicles to dealerships. Even though some of the problems are being straightened out with the promise of chips and other components being in high supply soon enough, it looks like many are planning to keep dealership stock low, giving car shoppers less leverage.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO