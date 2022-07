(KNSI) – Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge has broken ground in Alexandria on a new men’s inpatient clinic. The facility sits on 13.5 acres on Lake Winona, the home of a former doctor. The organization had been looking for a site for several years before inquiring about the property of a former doctor who passed away in 2016. The children of Dr. William Heegaard say they think their parents would be thrilled to have the land go to help others.

22 HOURS AGO