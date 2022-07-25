ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, TX

SANDY BRANCH FIRE AT YEGUA CREEK PARK BURNS 35 ACRES

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumerous local and state firefighting crews battled a wildfire Saturday afternoon at Yegua Creek Park, south of Lake Somerville....

kwhi.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwhi.com

28 ACRES BURN IN BURLESON CO. GRASS FIRE

A large grass fire Wednesday afternoon required the assistance of Burleson and Washington County firefighters. Units were dispatched to County Road 444 and FM 50 in Clay for a 28-acre grass fire that included 300 hay bales. The Snook, Somerville and Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Departments responded, along with the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Mowing may have ignited grass fire near Wellborn

WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a grass fire that sparked in the Wellborn area Tuesday afternoon on Frierson Road off Royder Road in south Brazos County. According to officials, the cause of the fire was due to an individual mowing. Officials relayed that firefighters have...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Wildfire on Hwy 90 between Singleton & Bedias is contained, 45 acres burned

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have contained a wildfire that’s burned an estimated 45 acres near Highway 90, south of Bedias and north of Singleton in Grimes County. Multiple departments, including the Bedias Volunteer Fire Department, Grimes County Emergency Management, and Texas A&M Forest Service are on scene. The...
BEDIAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meyersville, TX
City
Prairie Hill, TX
City
Somerville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Navasota Examiner

Local family injured in wreck

There were numerous postings on Facebook regarding fires in our county. Now is not the time to try to burn trash. I was worried about my oldest grandson and called to see if his house was anywhere near the fires. Thankfully, he was okay. He told me he saw one of the fires and stopped to assist others who were volunteering prior to the arrival of fire departments. He pulled his pressure washer off the work truck; folks were getting hoses and hooking up to keep the fire contained as best as they could. Unfortunately, he did see the house and barns burn.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

20-year-old Erik Garcia dead, 2 people injured after a rollover crash in College Station (College Station, TX)

20-year-old Erik Garcia dead, 2 people injured after a rollover crash in College Station (College Station, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 20-year-old Erik Garcia, from Bryan, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident that also injured two other people early Monday morning in College Station. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Texas Avenue at Lincoln Avenue [...]
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Firefighters save homes from fast-moving fire in east Brazos County

KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters worked fast Sunday evening to stop two fires from spreading on the east side of Brazos County. One fire came within feet from at least one home on FM 1179 near Shirley Road. It burned 15 to 20 acres of land and threatened seven different structures but firefighters were able to stop it before it did any damage to the buildings.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sandy Branch Fire
Navasota Examiner

Chasing flames in Grimes County

Firefighters have been on high-alert recently chasing flames throughout Grimes County as drought conditions and fire danger increase. Bedias Volunteer Fire Department responded to two large fires in less than a week, one on Dick Barnes Loop, and the other along Texas State Highway 90, north of Farm-to-Market Road 39.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CRASH ON SH 105 WEST

Montgomery Fire is on a three-vehicle crash with rollover and entrapment on SH 105 West just west of Walden Road.
MONTGOMERY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WILDFIRE IN GRIMES COUNTY

Firefighters are being assisted by the Texas Forest Service on a wildfire on Highway 90 near FM 39 in the Singleton Area. At this time the fire is about 100 acres with 10% contained. This is about 20 miles west of Huntsville.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN MAGNOLIA

Just after 6:30 pm, Monday Magnolia Fire Department was dispatched to a crash with entrapment in the 18800 block of Turtle Creek Way. Units arrived to find a Ford F-150 pickup that had hit the culvert pipe. The driver who had severe facial trauma was in cardiac arrest. Firefighters and medics performed CPR and transported the male who was in his thirties to Tomball Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. DPS investigated the crash. It was a single-vehicle crash. It is unknown what caused the driver to leave the roadway. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Windcrest Towing removed the vehicle from the scene.
MAGNOLIA, TX
KBTX.com

No injuries after train, car crash on Wellborn Road

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Everyone walked away unscathed after a close call Monday evening. A train crashed into the back of a car at the Dowling and Wellborn Road intersection. College Station police say no other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported. The scene is cleared and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

One dead, two injured in College Station vehicle accident

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead and two other people are injured in an early morning vehicle accident in College Station. Police received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 1:12 a.m. Monday regarding a major accident at the 800 block of Texas Avenue and the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers found a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe which appeared to have struck a pole and rolled over.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PINEAPPLE TRUCK CRASH CLOSES I-45 UNTIL AT LEAST 6AM

Just before 11pm Monday an 18-wheeler loaded with close to 40,000 pounds of pineapples was northbound on I-45 near the Montgomery/Walker County line when the driver experienced a blowout on a tire. THe truck began to sway ripping loose from the tractor. The trailer then hit the center divider wall, and rolled over into the southbound lanes. A southbound 18-wheeler loaded with new 18-wheeler parts headed for Houston crashed into the trailer lying in the southbound lane. The impact ripped the trailer open and scattered pineapples across the entire southbound lanes. The truck that struck it suffered extensive damage and dumped engine oil on the freeway. The driver of the striking truck was transported to HCA Conroe in stable condition. As of 3 am the southbound lanes remain closed and will be until approximately 6 am. DPS is investigating the crash. Crews had to use skid steers to unload the pineapples from the truck and roadway to enable the trailer to be rolled back over. HAZMAT crews worked through the night.
MONTGOMERY, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA POLICE: CAR THAT STRUCK DPS PATROL VEHICLE WAS STOLEN

A Navasota man accused of striking a DPS patrol vehicle last week in Brazos County faces new charges after police say the vehicle he was driving was stolen. The Navasota Police Department says it responded around 9 a.m. on July 20th to the 1100 block of Church Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim stated that the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Edrick Peterson, had stolen her vehicle and fled the scene. Officers entered the vehicle as stolen and searched the area.
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS

Two people were arrested over the weekend after traffic stops. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 9:10, Officers performed a traffic stop at the 900 block of Highway 290 West. Upon further investigation it was found that the driver Alex McDonald 40 of Brenham was in possession of marijuana. McDonald was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE PURCHASE OF MOBILE VIDEO CAMERAS FOR SHERIFF’S OFFICE, EMS

Washington County first responders will soon have access to new video cameras. Washington County Commissioners today (Tuesday) approved the purchase of Watchguard mobile video equipment, including body cameras, in-car camera systems and server software, for the sheriff’s office and EMS. The county is using $60,370 in American Rescue Plan funds.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy