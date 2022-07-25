In 911 calls prior to police shooting, a woman reported her children had been kidnapped

In 911 calls that precipitated a police shooting on Wednesday, a woman reported that the man killed by police went to Precious Moments daycare and picked up her young children, taking them to his mother's home in a stolen car.

The woman, who first called 911 at about 12:33 p.m., reported that Jason Lipscomb, 21, picked up the children, ages 1 and 3, and took them. She added that he was not authorized to do so.

"That's kidnapping," she said. "Those are not his kids."

"He's not related to them, ma'am. I don't understand why the daycare—," she went on, before the 911 operator cut her off and asked her name.

"He's been calling me and saying he got my kids. I didn't believe it," the woman said, adding that she learned at the daycare that it was true.

The woman said that Lipscomb had a child with her daughter.

"And he's doing this because he can't see his child," she said.

She also said that the car Lipscomb was driving had been stolen from her house.

Police found the children in a home at The Meadows apartment complex on North Edgemont Avenue. They were unharmed.

They also found Lipscomb in the complex, and, based on surveillance footage from a nearby home, they chased him to a car. The footage shows Lipscomb backing up, and as the car moves backward, an officer falls to the ground. Another officer at the back of the car also gets struck, backs up and stumbles. He was not injured, police said.

As the car moves forward in an apparent attempt to drive away, officers open fire, firing more than a dozen times. The officer who stumbled stands back up and appears to be one of the officers firing shots. Gastonia Police, who released their own version of the video, have said that Lipscomb ran over the officer who was still on the ground as he was trying to drive away. That officer was hospitalized with leg injuries at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

Lipscomb was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several protests have occurred at the Gaston County Courthouse in protest of the shooting. At least two people have been arrested at those protests.

Reporter Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or at kfohner@gannett.com. Support local journalism by subscribing here.