Salina, KS

Karrie Webb and Annika Sörenstam's head-to-head Senior LPGA battle a 'blast from the past'

By Arne Green, Salina Journal
Salina Journal
Salina Journal
 3 days ago
It was the kind of classic head-to-head matchup that golf fans and tournament officials could only have dreamed of.

And to think, Salina got to see it three days in a row.

After battling it out on the LPGA Tour for much of the 1990s and 2000s, women's golf legends Karrie Webb and Annika Sörenstam were back together again this weekend for the Senior LPGA Championship at Salina Country Club, and they did not disappoint.

Not only were the two World Golf Hall of Famers matched up for the first two rounds on Friday and Saturday, but playing in the final group Sunday, they made the turn dead-even at 12-under-par to set the stage for an epic finish.

As it turned out, Webb started the back nine with a birdie and never relinquished the lead. But it took an eagle on No. 14 to give her the necessary cushion to claim her first LPGA Legends title by four strokes over Sörenstam.

"I'd firstly like to thank Annika," Webb said in accepting the tournament trophy after finishing at 14-under-par. "I played with her for all three days, and it was definitely a blast from the past, and I think (it) reminded us of what we did a couple of decades ago, and the great golf that we played.

"And it certainly brought the best out in us again, so it was great to play alongside her after all these years."

Sörenstam, who started the day two shots behind Webb, quickly erased the deficit with an eagle on the first hole and scorched the front nine for a 5-under 31. But a pair of bogeys on the back while Webb raised her game, ultimate sealed her fate.

"I had a great front nine, and then I tried, but Karrie, I think she played better in the end than I did," said Sörenstam, who took second at 10-under. "She played really well today, so congratulations to Karrie.

"I wish I would have continued that pressure that I started (with). It would have been fun. But I think I ran out of gas a little bit."

For all their success on the LPGA Tour — Webb has 47 career victories with seven major championships and Sörenstam 72, including 10 majors — finding the two of them in the final group on a Sunday was not an everyday occurrence.

"It's weird, because as much as there was a rivalry, we didn't play together in the final group of tournaments very often," Webb said. "I would say it was definitely less than 10 times that we would have done that.

"We went head-to-head a bunch in tournaments on a Sunday, but I might have been a couple of groups ahead, or she might have been a couple of groups ahead. It was very rare that we were in the same group on Sunday."

Sörenstam, 51, retired in 2008 and has played infrequently since then. And for Webb, 47, it was her senior debut.

"I have a lot of respect for Karrie, of course," Sörenstam said after Saturday's second round. "She's one of the greatest of the game that we've ever seen, so I enjoy playing with her.

"It was a few years ago that we played head-to-head, and now we've been playing together the last two days, so I look forward to playing with her tomorrow."

Webb agreed that squaring off again brought back memories of their glory days.

"I think even starting out on Friday, it sort of felt like that," she said. "It had been so long since we'd played together.

"I think both of us want to do our best when we're playing against one another, so it was a good week for that."

No doubt the spectators who followed Webb, Sörenstam and Lisa DePaulo in the final group appreciated what they witnessed. Same for the golfers.

"It's fun. I like being in this position," Sörenstam said. "I think it was great head-to-head for most of the day and I think we both played well, and (Webb) just kind of came out on top this time.

"But it's always nice to have the fans and the spectators out there creating a good atmosphere."

