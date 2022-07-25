ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Mills, TX

Valley Mills Police officer saves 9 possible human trafficking victims

By Dean Wetherbee
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TIFv8_0grpNsbG00
(Getty Images)

Bosque County (FOX 44) — The Valley Mills Police Department says an officer rescued nine people believed to be human trafficking victims. It happened Saturday, July 23rd, around 10:03 p.m.

Officer Jordan Williams stopped a car in the 200 block of Avenue C for a defective headlight near the Out of Town Ball Fields. Williams says there were ten people crammed in the Honda Pilot, which had dark windows and California license plates.

Officer Williams called for back-up after noticing many of the passengers were acting nervously. None of them had identification or spoke English.

During the investigation, one of the passengers turned out to be a missing endangered person out of Los Angeles.

Members of the Clifton Police, Texas ADPS, and the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office went to the scene to offer back-up. A DPS Trooper who speaks Spanish determined the passengers were victims of human labor trafficking.

The officers discovered the driver of the Honda Pilot was wearing an ankle monitor and was out of jail on bond from Houston for an aggravated assault charge. The officer arrested him for the traffic offense and was booked into the Bosque County Jail. More charges are expected.

The nine passengers went to the Valley Mills Police Department, where they received water and victim services information. Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents then took them to another location where they could receive further assistance.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Robbery, attack with fire extinguisher brings arrest

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – One man is being held on multiple charges following a Monday robbery at a Waco store – which included hitting a store employee in the head with a fire extinguisher. Officers were called to a store located in the 300 block of North Valley...
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Suspect arrested: Charged with deadly conduct, weapon possession in shooting

WACO, Texas — Dontavis Gowan, 41, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct Wednesday, according to the Waco Police Department. In May, Waco PD received a call about a shooting that occurred near the 1900 Block of Preston. Police said when officers...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Odd traffic stop leads to finding heroin, syringes

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A very odd situation where police were told a man was slumped behind the wheel of a car with a woman sitting on top of him driving led to officers finding black tar heroin and making two arrests. Around 8:55 p.m. Tuesday, Temple officers were...
TEMPLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Valley Mills, TX
State
California State
Bosque County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Bosque County, TX
KCEN

Crash results in one dead in Lampasas County

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note | Video above and below are previous segments on Texas DPS. Texas Department of Public Safety are reporting a crash that resulted in the death of a 66-year-old man Wednesday morning. Larry Carroll Derwacter was traveling eastbound in a Chevrolet pick-up truck on...
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Suspect in Amber Alert case held in jail

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The mother of the three missing children at the center of an Amber Alert turned herself in to the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson tells FOX 44 News that 35-year-old Kristine Whitehead is charged with Interference with Child Custody and Kidnapping. The Amber […]
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Teen hospitalized in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Monday night shooting in Killeen sends a teenage boy to the hospital. Officers were dispatched at approximately 7:11 p.m. to the 3900 block of John Haedge Drive in reference to a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White with non-life threatening injuries.
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Valley Mills Police#The Clifton Police#Spanish
KWTX

Body of missing elderly man found in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday announced the body of Steven Rierson, 66, was discovered in an alley along South MLK. Police officers were alerted about the missing man the afternoon of July 24 when a son called to report his father was missing. Rierson’s roommate told police the...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Manslaughter trial for former Temple police officer pushed back

Temple (FOX 44) — The manslaughter trial of former Temple Police officer Carmen DeCruz has been moved to January 23, 2023. In December of 2019, DeCruz shot and killed Michael Dean during a traffic stop. Texas State Troopers conducted an investigation, and Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza announced...
TEMPLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox44news.com

Man dies after vehicle crashes into tree

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Lometa, Texas man is dead after his vehicle collided with a tree. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 3:19 a.m. Wednesday to a fatal vehicle crash. A 2022 Chevrolet pickup truck – operated by 66-year-old Larry Carroll Derwacter, of Lometa, Texas – was traveling eastbound on FM-580, west of Lampasas.
LOMETA, TX
KCEN

Woman killed after stepping into traffic in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed Friday after police said she stepped into traffic and was hit by a vehicle. Police said Eliana Leigh Shoemate, 24, was hit after stepping into the eastbound lane in the 1300 block of W. Elms Road. The driver of the vehicle was...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Central Texas man killed in crash near Lampasas

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man was killed in an accident in the early morning of Thursday. Texas DPS troopers responded to the accident at 3:19 a.m. July 27 on FM 580, 13 miles west of Lampasas. A 2022 Chevrolet pick-up truck was travelling eastbound on FM 580...
LAMPASAS, TX
fox44news.com

Body of 66-year-old man found in alley

Temple (FOX 44) – Temple Police are investigating the death of 66-year-old Steven Rierson. His son reported him missing on July 24th. According to investigators, Rierson’s roommate stated he left their home around 4 p.m. on July 23rd, and had not returned. Officers found Rierson’s body in an...
TEMPLE, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

3 who died in New Mexico floodwaters were from West Texas

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have identified the bodies of three people who died in fast-moving floodwaters in Tecolote Canyon in northern New Mexico. San Miguel County sheriff’s officials said Wednesday that the victims were members of a West Texas family and were swept away last week during monsoon rains in mountainous terrain scorched by a 533-square mile wildfire.
WEST, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy