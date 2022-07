Eviction and warrant arrest results in additional charges. On July 19th at 9:55 p.m. Livingston County deputies responded to a home in the 11000 block of Old Highway 190 to serve an eviction notice and look for a felony fugitive. The deputy observed the man wanted on the warrant inside the home prior to knocking. A woman answered the door and claimed to have not seen him in quite some time. The deputies and a Chillicothe Police Department officer then entered the home and found the man trying to hide behind some furniture.

