Kevin Feige explains how Marvel's Phase 4 post-credits scenes set up the future

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has explained Marvel's latest post-credits scenes – and how they potentially set-up more projects. The studio is renowned for using its after-credits stingers to lay the groundwork for what's ahead, and Marvel Phase 4 has included set-up for the now confirmed Thunderbolts movie, the introduction of Harry Styles' Eros , and the debut of Charlize Theron's Clea .

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future," Feige told ComicBook.com .  "There are tags that are eating shawarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us. We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't."

Two new Avengers movies were announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, and both are arriving in the same year. The first is titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and the second is Avengers: Secret War, while Feige also confirmed this latest story arc in the MCU is known as the Multiverse Saga . As it turns out, some of Marvel's latest output is definitely building to these events.

"Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't," Feige continued. "I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel , like Moon Knight , in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

You can get up to speed on how to watch the Marvel movies in order through the link. Next up on the MCU release slate is She-Hulk, which lands this August 17 on Disney Plus .

