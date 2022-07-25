Field day will explore weed control in organic crop systems with Buffalo equipment – Aug. 2, near Harlan

(Red Oak, Iowa) — One person was transported to the hospital by helicopter, following a collision that occurred east of Red Oak, Monday morning, According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred on Highway 34, about one-half of a mile west of K Avenue, at around 7:45-a.m. Authorities say a 2005 Chevy K2500 pickup driven by 18-year-old Slade M. Graham of Stanton, was westbound on Hwy 34 when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2020 Kenworth T680 semi tractor-trailer, driven by 62-year-old Robert L. Mosby, of Omaha. Mosby said he tried to avoid the collision by moving to the right in his lane, but the pickup impacted the sleeper area of the semi’s cab and both rear axles. The pickup continued down the left side of the semi trailer, where it damaged the tires and brake lines of the trailer. The pickup crossed the eastbound lane, exited the roadway, and struck a tree in the south ditch before coming to rest.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO