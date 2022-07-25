ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, IA

Field day will explore weed control in organic crop systems with Buffalo equipment – Aug. 2, near Harlan

 3 days ago

(HARLAN, Iowa) — The Rosmann family, of Rosmann Family Farms, and Eric Madsen of Madsen Stock Farm, will host a Practical Farmers of Iowa field day in partnership with Farming for Public Health exploring weed control strategies in organic row crops on Tuesday, Aug. 2nd, from 1-4 p.m., near Harlan (1222...

Related
Produce in the Park July 28 – Pim’s Thai, Sweet Corn, Chicken, and More!

ATLANTIC, IA – This week at Produce in the Park customers will find Pim’s Thai Food Truck and local vegetable favorites including sweet corn, tomatoes, and zucchini. The July 28 market will also include popular dessert vendors Frosting Inc. and Kringleman Pastries and an expanded local meat selection. Brun Ko Farm and Noble Provisions have been selling beef, pork, and lamb (Brun Ko only) at the market this season, but this week Bridgewater Farm will also start selling meat. Bridgewater Farm has been selling produce and eggs at the market all season, but starting July 28 Bridgewater will also be selling both chicken and beef. In future weeks, the farm will also offer pork.
ATLANTIC, IA
Connections Area Agency on Aging Senior Farmer’s Market Voucher Distribution

(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Officials with Connections Area Agency on Aging say they still have vouchers available for the Senior Farmer’s Market Voucher Distribution program. Seniors meeting income requirements can obtain vouchers that they can use at participating area Farmers Markets to buy $30.00 worth of fresh, locally grown produce. To request an application call 800-432-9209 x8888 and leave a message with your name and phone number. All calls will be returned within five business days in the order they are received. Applications will then be mailed out every Thursday with an addressed return envelope. Once your completed application is received, vouchers will be mailed out to you. Please note applications not completed will not receive vouchers until all information is provided.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Public hearing to be held for the Missouri Valley proposed U.S. 30 bypass, Harrison County

AMES, Iowa – July 28, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is holding a public hearing and requesting public input for the proposed U.S. 30 bypass in Missouri Valley, Harrison County. The Iowa DOT would like to gather public feedback on the environmental documentation, preferred alternative, and potential impacts related to the planned improvements. The environmental assessment is now available to review at the Missouri Valley Public Library, 420 East Huron Street, Missouri Valley, and is available online at: https://iowadot.gov/ole/NEPA-Compliance/NEPA-documents/US-30-Missouri-Valley-Bypass.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
2022 Cass County Fair continues

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Day number two of the seven-day Cass County Fair in Atlantic, includes some great food, entertainment, and the crowning of a Fair King and Queen. The highlighted meal at the Fair is a roast pork sandwich. Today’s schedule include:. at 2:00-p.m., Part 1 of the...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Adair County Supervisors News

(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Board of Supervisors held a brief meeting this (Wednesday) morning, due to a short agenda. During their session, they approved a Fireworks Permit for an August 5th event, and acknowledge the receipt of a Prestage Farms Manure Management Plan (MMP) update. In other...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
National Night Out set for Aug. 2nd in Red Oak

(Red Oak, Iowa) – Red Oak/Montgomery County First Responders and all of their friends and colleagues in southwest Iowa will be joining forces on Aug. 2nd along with 38 million others, in celebrating National Night Out. This is the 39th year of the National event (the 6th year in Red Oak), and there will be more than 10 other Iowa cities officially registered for the event.
RED OAK, IA
Cass County Fair Royalty to be crowned this evening

(Atlantic, Iowa) – A dozen young ladies and seven young men will find out tonight (Thursday) who is awarded the title of Cass County Fair King and Queen. KJAN will cover the event live (On-air and on KJAN-TV*) from the Cass County Fairgrounds beginning at 7-p.m., with the Little Miss and Little Mr. Contest, followed by the King and Queen contestants taking to the stage at 7:30.
CASS COUNTY, IA
The Cass County Fair begins!

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The 2022 Cass County Fair begins today (Wednesday), with a couple of judging events and other activities. According to the Fair schedule, 4-H and FFA Static Exhibits Judging takes place from 9-a.m. until 2:30-p.m. The Bucket of Junk Judging is from 10:30-a.m. until 12:30-p.m., and the Clover Kids Showcase runs from 9:00 a.m. until Noon, today. A full slate of activities at the FREE Cass County Fair in Atlantic begins in earnest on Thursday, with: The Horse Show; 4-H & FFA Exhibits opening, and the Food Sale; Thursday night features the Little Miss and Little Mister contest, followed by the King and Queen Contest, and Senior Recognition.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Work Release escape from Pott. County facility

Council Bluffs, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Corrections reports 21-year-old Zachary Russell White, who was convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree in Pottawattamie County, failed to report back to the Council Bluffs Residential Correctional Facility as required yesterday (Tuesday). White is a white male, height 5′ 7″, and weighs...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Chopper takes down power line in Page County, but lands safely

(Clarinda, Iowa) – The Page County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported after a helicopter struck a power line, cutting the line, Sunday evening. According to Sheriff Lyle Palmer, Deputies were dispatched a little after 6-p.m., to the area of 180th Street and Redwood Avenue, about 1.5-miles north of Clarinda, where the blades of a Bell Model 206 Helicopter had accidentally struck and cut the power line, while the chopper was in the process of spraying a field.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
2 charged w/Minor in Possession of Alcohol in Adams County

(Corning, Iowa) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Department reports Deputies responded Tuesday to a disturbance taking place outside of a residence in the 800 block of 15th Street, in Corning. Upon Deputies’ arrival, two men were found near the residence. They fled when Deputies approached in an attempt to speak with them. The individuals were identified as Blaine Patrick Venteicher, of Corning, and Treynor Michael Dixson, of Nodaway.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Woman arrested Wednesday morning in Red Oak; Non-injury accident in Red Oak

(Red Oak, Iowa) – A woman was arrested early this (Wednesday) morning in Red Oak, for Breach of Peace. Authorities say 23-year-old Brook Anna Marie Moon was taken into custody on the Simple Misdemeanor charge at around 2:13-a.m., in the 2400 block of N. 8th Street. She was being held in the Montgomery County LEC on a $300 bond.
RED OAK, IA
Atlantic woman arrested on drug charges in Harlan

(Harlan, Iowa) – Officials with the Harlan Police Department report a woman from Cass County was arrested Monday, following a traffic stop. 32-year-old Michaela Lynn Hansen, of Atlantic, was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
HARLAN, IA
2 vehicle accident Monday in Montgomery County injures 1 driver

(Red Oak, Iowa) — One person was transported to the hospital by helicopter, following a collision that occurred east of Red Oak, Monday morning, According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred on Highway 34, about one-half of a mile west of K Avenue, at around 7:45-a.m. Authorities say a 2005 Chevy K2500 pickup driven by 18-year-old Slade M. Graham of Stanton, was westbound on Hwy 34 when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2020 Kenworth T680 semi tractor-trailer, driven by 62-year-old Robert L. Mosby, of Omaha. Mosby said he tried to avoid the collision by moving to the right in his lane, but the pickup impacted the sleeper area of the semi’s cab and both rear axles. The pickup continued down the left side of the semi trailer, where it damaged the tires and brake lines of the trailer. The pickup crossed the eastbound lane, exited the roadway, and struck a tree in the south ditch before coming to rest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Atlantic man arrested on drug-related warrants; Creston woman arrested on drug charges

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports two, drug-related arrests. On July 21st, 2022, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 37-year-old Tashina Martwick, of Creston, on narcotics related charges including Possession of a Controlled Substance – 3rd or subsequent offense. Martwick was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on bond.
ATLANTIC, IA
Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s report, 7/26/22

(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Pottawattamie County report the arrest on Monday night, of a Council Bluffs woman. 37-year-old Jessica Jo Clymer was arrested two outstanding Pott. County warrants, including Violation of Probation. She was being held in the Pott. County Jail. Sheriff’s Deputies served two separate warrants in inmates being held in the Pott. County Jail, Monday:
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Teenager arrested on drug and alcohol charges in Corning

(Corning, Iowa) -The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports a 13-year-old male was arrested Sunday on drug and alcohol charges, following a tip from the Corning Aquatic Center. The caller said a juvenile male was potentially drinking and smoking at the pool. Upon further investigation, the unidentified teen was arrested on charges that include Possession of drug paraphernalia and Minor in Possession of Alcohol.
CORNING, IA
Atlantic Police report, 7/26/22

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department reports six arrests. Last Saturday, 71-year-old Kenneth Harding Dempsey, of Harlan, was arrested for Theft in the 3rd Degree, in connection with the theft of an antique candy scale from Bonneson’s Five and Ten. Dempsey appeared in court today (Tuesday), and waived a court appointed attorney. His preliminary hearing was set for 2-p.m. on August 11th. Separately, 20-year-old Dalton Clark, of Atlantic, was arrested for OWI. He was later released from the Cass County Jail.
ATLANTIC, IA
5 arrested in Adair County last week

(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports five recent arrests. Friday night (July 22nd), a traffic stop in Adair resulted in the arrest of a woman from Greene County. An Adair Police Officer stopped a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Tamra Jean Mills, of Rippey. While questioning Mills, the Officer noticed a clear plastic bag under her leg. The bag appeared to contain marijuana. A search of the vehicle recovered the bag, plus two bags of a marijuana shake, a substance believed to be methamphetamine, and a pipe used for smoking meth. Mills was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana – 2nd offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2nd offense, and Poss. of Paraphernalia. She was being held in the Adair County Jail on a $3,300 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA

