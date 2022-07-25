Xcel Energy Files Electric Rate Hike Increase

An estimated 20,000 people are riding their bicycles this week across the state of Iowa. It’s all part of RAGBRAI, Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, with people from nearly every state participating. Much of the scenery along the route consists of corn fields, and the Iowa Corn Growers Association is taking advantage of the bike ride to educate the participants on Iowa’s top cash crop. Scott TeGrootenhuis of Orange City, Iowa is a farmer and member of the Iowa Corn Growers Association and is traveling on the RAGBRAI route to inform others about the many facts of corn. TeGrootenhuis says a common misunderstanding among the bicycle riders is not knowing the difference between sweet corn and field corn. TeGrootenhuis says many people just don’t know what’s involved in growing corn. The corn grower says many of the RAGBRAI participants consider themselves to be environmentalists, and they show great interest in ethanol, as well as the many by-products derived from corn that are biodegradable. He says the bicycle riders are simply “amazed.”

