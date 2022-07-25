ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

LPSD Announces Free Meals for Students for 2022-23 School Year

houmatimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lafourche Parish School District will provide free lunch and breakfast to elementary and middle school students this upcoming school year. The Lafourche Parish School District announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to...

www.houmatimes.com

Comments / 0

houmatimes.com

VCHS Announces Charitable Donation of $500,000 for Cafeteria Renovations

Vandebilt Catholic High School is pleased to announce a charitable contribution to the renovations and improvements of the Vandebilt Catholic cafeteria in the amount of $500,000 from the Richard “Dickie” Barker Family. With this generous donation and the blessings of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, we will be able to begin the process of converting the facility to a more collegiate environment for our students and faculty. Upon completion, the facility will be renamed the Richard “Dickie” Barker Student Union, in honor of the patriarch of the Barker family here in Houma.
HOUMA, LA
WWL

LIST: Back to school dates

NEW ORLEANS — Summer break is coming to an end for area students. St. Charles Parish Public Schools - Staggered return. St. Tammany Parish Public Schools - Staggered return. ► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Ida Aid fundraiser to benefit local charities

The one year anniversary of Hurricane Ida is approaching and the community is still recovering from the historic storm. In an effort to help local charities to recoup financially, the Lafourche Concert and Events Club will host Ida Aid, an event to commemorate the landfall of Hurricane Ida. The event will be held on Saturday, August 27 at the Larose VFW Hall.
LAROSE, LA
houmatimes.com

State Education Department Superintendant Dr. Brumely Shares Updates

Dr. Cade Brumley, Louisiana Superintendent of Education, gave education updates to attendees at the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce July General Membership Luncheon. Dr. Brumley began with school safety sharing that it is a top priority. The department has partnered with various agencies and offices to make sure kids are as safe as they can be. He said, “It’s a crazy world, it’s a dangerous world, it’s a different world from the time we grew up…We are hosting, on August 4, for the first time ever, a statewide school safety expo at the River Center in Baton Rouge.” The summit, in coordination with the Louisiana State Police, is a free event that aims to bring school system leaders, local and state law enforcement, governmental agencies, and mental health providers together for an opportunity to share and learn best practices around school safety and emergency preparedness. All school systems have one seat reserved for the system leader (email healthyschools@la.gov for more information) and general attendee registration can be found here. Dr. Brumely also pointed out they are working on ways to work with students to advise if you see something, say something,” According to the FBI,” he said, “70 percent of shootings that happen…someone knew about it or knew something wasn’t right, but they didn’t speak up.” This led him to share they will be telling the school systems four things:
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Cajun Linen Night Accepting Sponsor and Vendor Applications

Cajun Linen Night is August 12 and the event is still accepting applications for both sponsorships and vendors!. Cajun Linen Night, hosted by Thibodaux Main Street, takes place in Historic Downtown Thibodaux and celebrates summer Cajun style. Downtown businesses will have extended business hours, specials, plus a variety of local vendors, live music, and family-friendly fun. Dress how you would like, but it is encouraged to show up decked out in Cajun-inspired clothing! The event is free to attend and runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Commodity distribution in Lafourche Parish

The Office of Community Action will host a commodity distribution in South Lafourche on Thursday, July 28, in the parking lot next to Burger King, in Galliano. The commodity distribution will take place from 9 a.m. until all supplies are given out. Residents of Lafourche Parish must meet the following...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#School Lunch#Free Lunch
WGNO

2022-2023 school year start dates across Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The smell of new notebooks and freshly sharpened pencils, is in the air as the start of school is just around the corner. Parents that need to know when to get their children up and out at the bus stop, can check the list for the first day of school in their parish.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

HPD Announces Career Opportunities

The Houma Police Department is excited to announce that we have immediate career opportunities with our agency. Applicants are encouraged to make contact with Lt Travis Theriot at 985-873-6371 or email questions to ttheriot@tpcg.org to enquire about becoming part of our team. We offer a starting pay of $40,851, and up to a starting pay of $46,851 if you qualify for state pay.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Young Achiever’s Award Celebrates Four Local Professionals

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce and South Louisiana Bank has revealed the 2021 Terrebonne Young Achievers Award recipients. The award recognizes community members younger than 40 years old who exemplify leadership and passion for the community. This year, there are four recipients. In order of presentation:. Gina Danos is Terrebonne...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
clarionherald.org

Joe Dickens, principal of St. Paul’s School. Covington

Joe Dickens assumed the principalship of St. Paul’s School in Covington on July 1 and will be entering his 19th year at the school and his 26th year in education. During his time at St. Paul’s, Dickens has enjoyed serving as a coach, English instructor, departmental chair and assistant principal.
COVINGTON, LA
houmatimes.com

Dianna Tivet

Dianna Marie Authement Tivet, 63, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 8:34am. Dianna was a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Chauvin, LA. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Christian Fellowship Church in Houma, LA on Saturday, August 6, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the memorial service at 11:00 a.m.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

CPRA Completes Terrebonne Barrier Islands Restoration Project

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authiority (CPRA) has completed the Terrebonne Basin Barrier Island and Beach renourishment in lower Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. The project has been long awaited and the historic project brings many benefits to local communities. The project rebuilt and restored 1080 acres of barrier island...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Louisiana Lottery reveals where winners buy their tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to more than $830 million, a lot of people are looking for the right place to buy their lucky ticket. The Louisiana Lottery keeps an interactive map updated to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Eight companies look to hire more than 160 employees at LED job fair

Eight companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies, which represent call centers, digital marketing, IT, home health, urgent care, funeral services and education, are looking to fill 162 jobs in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette and Shreveport/Bossier City. Open jobs are in positions such as human resources, accounting/finance, account management, marketing, operations, customer service, project management, business development and administrative assistance.
LAFAYETTE, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Zimpel Street cottage sets off battle between developers and neighbors

The City Council on Thursday (July 21) handed Carrollton area neighbors a victory by overturning the Historic District Landmarks Commission’s approval of plans to partially demolish a house near Tulane University. The approval would have allowed developers Preston Tedesco and Sidney “Sam” Torres V to add a second story...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: There's help for those struggling to pay water bills, if local systems make it available

Back in January, the Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans called on our state leaders to ensure that every Louisianan has access to safe drinking water and sanitation services. No one should have their water turned off because they can’t afford to pay. Yet, in New Orleans, three-quarters of low-income residents live in neighborhoods where the average water and sewer bill is unaffordable. And as of May, nearly one in five Orleans Parish customers were past due on their water bill by more than two months and, on average, owed more than $1,800.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Ginger Barker Gaubert

Mary Virginia “Ginger” Barker Gaubert, 65, passed away peacefully on July 21st, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. A visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30th, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
THIBODAUX, LA

