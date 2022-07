MILWAUKEE — A national study from WalletHub reports that Milwaukee is the city with the fourth homicide rate increase in the United States. As of July 27, 2022, data from the Milwaukee Police Department shows that there have been 133 homicides, this represents a forty percent increase from the same time in 2021. If it remains on the current pace, it will shatter the record of 193 in a year, which was set just last year.

