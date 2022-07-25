ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisia referendum: President Saied celebrates expected referendum win

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTunisia's President Kais Saied has been celebrating his apparent victory in a referendum on a new constitution that gives him almost unlimited powers. Mr Saied appeared in front of jubilant supporters after an exit poll indicated more than 90% of those who had voted had supported the president's plan....

