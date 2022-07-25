ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+ Shares First Teaser of 'National Treasure: Edge of History'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has just shared the first teaser trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History, its brand new spin-off streaming series destined for Disney+. While Nicolas Cage‘s Benjamin Franklin Gates has been central to the franchise in the past, his character has yet to be confirmed for...

