Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Martin Shkreli, rising 714.06%. Bitcoin rallied amid a broad, risk-on mood in global markets, trading above $22,000 for the first time since June 8 and testing the upper bound of the tight range where it's been stuck for the past month. Cryptocurrencies' resilience in the face of seemingly damaging news like last week's worse-than-expected U.S. inflation report adds to indications that the selloff that lopped some $2 trillion off digital assets may have run its course, writes Bloomberg.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO