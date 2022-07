PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If all the talk of a recession and interest rates has you worried, you're in good company. But, what does it mean to you on a day-to-day basis? That's the question I posed to financial advisor Rob Wilson. As individuals, unfortunately, there is almost nothing we can do to prevent whatever is coming so you have to do some evaluating of your own situation. Generally, the consensus definition of a recession is two straight quarters of negative economic growth. "What a recession means is that typically when we get into that sort of situation, financial assets start...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO