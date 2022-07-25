ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Check your tickets! $3M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey; jackpot rolls to $790M

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in New Jersey after hitting it Friday night, and the ultimate prize is now up to $790 million. The...

newjersey.news12.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS LA

Mega Millions jackpot increases to a little over $1 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $1 billion after no one was lucky enough to draw all of the six lucky numbers. The next drawing will be on Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m. The largest ever jackpot in Mega Millions history hit $1.537 billion before the winning ticket was sold in South Carolina. If someone were to win after Friday's drawing and chose the cash option, the person would go home with $602.5 million before taxes.Mega Millions spokesperson Marie Kilbane said the lottery's website experience performance issues after 62 million people tried to visit it. 
LOTTERY
PIX11

Mega Millions sees 4 $1 million tickets in New York, New Jersey

GRANITEVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — Even though no one won the $830 million Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing, there were four lucky tickets worth $1 million each sold in New York and New Jersey, including one in the Graniteville section of Staten Island. One player who purchased their ticket at a convenience store […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey#3m#Nj Lottery#Mega Millions#Jackpot#The Nj Lottery Commission
wrnjradio.com

Seven $10K Mega Millions winning tickets sold in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – There was one second-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, July 22, drawing that matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1,000,000 prize. That ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $3,000,000, and was purchased at Wawa #457, located...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNERS: Seven NJ Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10,000+

Seven Mega Millions lottery players matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 third-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $30,000. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Monmouth County ($30,000): PJ’s Car...
LOTTERY
Star 93.9

Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
fox32chicago.com

$1M Mega Millions ticket bought at Illinois gas station

One lucky ticket holder woke up a million dollars richer Wednesday morning. While no one matched all six numbers to win last night's Mega Million's jackpot, a gas station in Huntley sold a $1 million ticket matching the first five numbers to one lucky winner, according to Illinois lottery officials.
HUNTLEY, IL
WISN

Third-largest Mega Millions drawing is happening today

MILWAUKEE — Today, people have a chance of becoming $830 million richer. The third-largest Mega Millions drawing is happening today at 10 p.m. CT, and Wisconsin is no stranger to big winners. A New Berlin man claimed the fourth-largest jackpot in the country. His winning ticket was worth $768 million.
NEW BERLIN, WI
WDEL 1150AM

No Mega Millions jackpot winner, but $3 million ticket sold in Bridgeville last week

No one could unlock the combination for the $830 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, but the search is on for a recent big winner in Delaware. The Delaware Lottery said a $3 million Mega Millions ticket from the Friday, July 22, 2022 drawing was purchased at the Royal Farms in Bridgeville, the largest prize won in Delaware since the state started offering the game in 2010.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
CBS Chicago

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot: Most common numbers drawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $1 billion--or $602 million in whopping lump sum payment.Yes, you could play your kids' birthdays, or your anniversary, or some similar combination.But with more than a billion dollars on the line,  some research might be in order. After taxes, according to lottostrategies, a single Illinois winner could collect about $422 million. (This number is based on Wednesday's jackpot figures, which are likely to grow before Friday's drawing.) According to USA Mega, here are the most common numbers drawn based on the past 100 drawings: 7, 21, 40, 3, 58.The most common Mega Ball is 24.For those who are looking for the least common numbers: 23, 50, 54, 67, 49.The least common Mega ball is 7. It hasn't been drawn a single time in the past 100 drawings. Of course choosing your numbers or relying on the machine to pick them does not change your odds of winning the jackpot. which are 1 in 302,575,350.There was no jackpot winner in the Tuesday Mega Millions drawing, but 9 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize, including one ticket purchased in Illinois.  
CHICAGO, IL
WMDT.com

Four winning lottery tickets sold on Md. Eastern Shore last week

MARYLAND – Several winning Maryland Lottery tickets were sold on the Eastern Shore last week. Lottery officials say the following winning tickets were sold locally:. Money Rush ($10,000) – Royal Farms, 12826 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City. Bonus Match 5 ($50,000) – Oceans Market, 14107 Coastal Highway, Ocean City...
OCEAN CITY, MD
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Who won $15 million prize off of scratch-off ticket sold at 7-Eleven? Here’s why name won’t be released

The winner of a $15 million Massachusetts State Lottery prize has been announced but the full name won’t be released. The lottery announced the Bonzo Family Revocable Trust 2022 of Cranston, Rhode Island has claimed the first $15 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game. The trust was represented by trustee Stephen Levesque, Esq.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy