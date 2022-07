If there's any way you can help this family find their loved one, they would appreciate your help. A missing person report has been filed for Nancy Howe, 70, who was last seen on State Route 104A around Sterling on June 29th. The Fulton Police Department says she has been known to travel on foot and take rides from people. Police have listed her as endangered because of her issues with cognition.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO