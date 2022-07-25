ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Solitaire Master VS

Gamespot
 3 days ago

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3

Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Essential Games For August 2022 Confirmed

PlayStation has officially announced the next trio of free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers. PlayStation Plus August games include Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Little Nightmares. This is undoubtedly one of the best PS Plus lineups of the year. Plus, PS5 owners will be able to play the enhanced versions of THPS and Yakuza. All three games will be free for PS5 and PS4 subscribers starting August 2.
Gamespot

Handy Xbox Series X|S Feature Will Save You A Few Clicks

Microsoft has added a handy new feature to the Xbox Series X|S, which members of the Xbox Insider's top testing tier are currently trying out. The update adds additional warning badges in the My Games & Apps section of the console, which will notify users if they don't have a license or a disc for a game before they play it.
Gamespot

Wolverine: Patch #4

What started as simple recon in the jungles of Madripoor has erupted into all-out war!. Now if PATCH and the mutants known as the KRASNYS are to survive against the forces of GENERAL COY, NICK FURY & S.H.I.E.L.D. and the mysterious NEMIKOVA, it's going to take a heavy dose of luck and adamantium rage!
Gamespot

Shinsei Kourin Dacruon - Luna

Gamespot

Snag A Bunch Of Free Cyberpunk 2077 And Witcher Goodies

CD Projekt Red turned 20 this year, and the studio is celebrating by giving away a bunch of free digital goodies. This isn’t the first time these items have been up for grabs, but if you missed out on the free Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 swag, now’s your time to pick up both collections of freebies at the same time.
Gamespot

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Review - Masters of War

The premise of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a bit unusual, but it sets the stage for a 100-hour epic through a fascinating world with strong characters and rewarding combat. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 may stumble from time to time, particularly in its dialogue, but its ambitious premise pays off with a heartfelt conclusion. It takes place in the world of Aionios, where two warring nations--Keves and Agnus--are locked in an endless struggle for resources. These resources are quite literally a matter of life and death. When a soldier is killed on the battlefield, their life force powers the opposing faction's Ferronis, a giant mech that doubles as a base of operations. The life force of fallen soldiers is imperative for one side to succeed over the other.
Gamespot

Mama, Kyou Kara Musume ni Narimasu!

Gamespot

Doskebe Mama

Gamespot

Disney Dreamlight Valley: 8 Ways It's Different From Animal Crossing

If you haven't heard by now, the farm-life sim genre that gave us classics such as Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley is getting a new entry soon. Disney Dreamlight Valley is, in large part, exactly what it sounds like: a House of Mouse spin on the popular genre where characters such as Isabelle and Tom Nook are replaced by Princess Jasmine and Scrooge McDuck.
Gamespot

Tengoku Struggle: Strayside

Gamespot

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered For PC Gets Big Preorder Discount

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is swinging onto PC next month, but today you can snag a discounted preorder ahead of its August 12 launch. Fanatical is offering the Steam version of Spider-Man Remastered for just $51, down from $60, with promo code FANATICAL15. This is the only deal we've seen for the upcoming PC port so far, so be sure to check out the savings while you can.
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone - Rebirth Of The Dead LTM Guide

Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded is now live in Warzone, bringing the undead to Warzone for a limited-time "Rebirth of the Dead" zombie-themed mode for Rebirth Island. Here is everything you need to know about surviving and collecting syringes this new mode. What is Rebirth of the Dead LTM.
Gamespot

Ubisoft's Fighting Game Brawlhalla Adds Assassin's Creed Heroes Ezio And Eivor

Ubisoft's free-to-play fighting game, Brawlhalla, is adding two popular characters from the publisher's Assassin's Creed series. Ezio and Eivor, some of the oldest and newest heroes from Ubisoft's stealthy-stabby series, are now available in Brawlhalla as part of the game's latest Epic Crossover event. Brawlhalla players can buy Ezio for...
VIDEO GAMES

