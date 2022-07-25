ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Fire Reported Near Philadelphia’s Iconic Melrose Diner

By Joe
94.5 PST
94.5 PST
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pretty large fire has been spotted in the area of Philadelphia’s iconic Melrose Diner. A large plume...

wpst.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Fire Breaks Out At Melrose Diner In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire broke out Monday morning at the Melrose Diner in South Philadelphia. Chopper 3 was over the scene on Passyunk Avenue between Snyder Avenue and 15th Street. The fire broke out around 7:25 a.m. and was placed under control nine minutes later. There are no reports of any injuries. The fire is under investigation. Melrose Diner has been a Philadelphia institution since the 1950s.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Melrose Park, PA
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck By Car In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck by a car in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 on East Vine Street in Millville, initial reports said. A 45-year-old man was unconscious, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign...
MILLVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Philadelphia#Diner#Accident
NBC Philadelphia

SEPTA Inks $5M Deal to Name Regional Rail Station After Wawa

Two of southeastern Pennsylvania's biggest brands are coming together on a deal, as SEPTA and Wawa announced a naming rights deal on Wednesday in which the convenience store giant chain will get a station namesake and its name in a Regional Rail line. The new "Wawa Station" will be added...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
phl17.com

Masked man robbed a 70-year-old man for $75 on Girard Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man dressed in all black with a ski mask robbed a elderly man on July 15, 2022 in Philadelphia’s Yorktown neighborhood. The incident happened on the 1300 block of W. Girard Avenue around 2:20 pm. According to police, a 70-year-old man went inside a store on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Arrest Armed Man After Standoff In Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police arrested an armed man after a standoff in Frankford. Chopper 3 was over the scene Wednesday morning on the 4900 block of Duffield Street. Police responded to Duffield Street for reports of a person with a gun. According to police, a man at the scene told them a suspect inside the third floor of the home fired a shot at him. The man was arrested by SWAT officers after he barricaded himself inside the home at 6:47 a.m., authorities say. There were no injuries to the civilians or the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man Arrested After YouTubers Lead Police To Attempted Child Luring At Egg Harbor Township Boatyard

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for an attempted child luring in Egg Harbor Township over the weekend, police said Tuesday. Fifty-seven-year-old Roger Tomes was has charged with luring in New Jersey after he was arrested Sunday. Police said the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday at Graef’s Boat Yard in Egg Harbor Township. According to police, two YouTubers who operate a channel dedicated to catching child predators posed as a 15-year-old girl online and exchanged internet and text messages with Tomes. Police allege Tomes lured who he believed to be a teenage girl to his boat at the boat yard for sexual activities. Police did not identify the two individuals who operate the YouTube channel, but they say the two create accounts on dating websites and pose as juvenile girls. Tomes faces between five and 10 years in prison and up to a $150,000 fine if convicted.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

75-Year-Old Beaten and Carjacked in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 75-year-old man was beaten during a violent carjacking on North Front Street in Philadelphia on Wednesday. According to police, at approximately 3:24 pm, the victim, a 75-year-old-male, and witness were parked in the victim’s 2022 White KIA Sportage at 3001 N Front Street when two unknown males approached the victim’s vehicle and entered the rear seats.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Teenager in critical condition after a shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager critically injured Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia. At around 2:31 p.m., police say they responded to 1300 Rush Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the...
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy