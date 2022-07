When Ward 12 Cleveland City Councilperson Rebecca Maurer arrived at City Hall in January to begin her first term, she hadn't thought much about constituent services. She understood that councilpeople were often residents' first call when they wanted to complain about broken streetlights, potholes or noisy neighbors. But she envisioned this direct service work as only one component of the job. Equally important, she thought, should be shepherding ward development projects and working on citywide policy and legislation.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO