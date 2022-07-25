5 things to know this Monday, July 25

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Rainy Monday mornings are just the absolute worst. It is so difficult to wake up and get yourself going for the new workweek- but hey, if you’re reading this, you did it! At least almost. And it’s a bonus for us allergy sufferers, too.

Today’s five things to know include a drowning in Lake George, a fire at the beloved Royal Mountain Inn in Johnstown, and Lee Zeldin’s return to the campaign trail after nearly getting stabbed.

1. Man suffers medical condition, drowns in Lake George

A 61-year-old man has died after officials say he experienced a medical condition and drowned in Lake George. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was told about the possible drowning around 1:31 p.m. Sunday, which took place near the Rogers Rock State Campground in Hague.

2. Crews battle blaze at Johnstown Royal Mountain Inn

Six fire departments, with many others on standby, came together early Sunday morning to battle a blaze at the Royal Mountain Inn, located at 4993 State Highway 29 in Johnstown. Crews were first sent to the scene around 12:14 a.m. and were told that a man was trapped on the roof of the burning building.

3. Lee Zeldin is back on the campaign trail after being attacked

After recently being attacked while campaigning in western New York, Republican candidate Lee Zeldin is bringing his “Fire Hochul Tour” to the Capital Region this weekend. News10 was able to join the campaign for today’s rallies.

4. Saugerties man accused of stealing 2 cars

The Saugerties Police Department launched an investigation Friday after hearing that two cars had been stolen from the parking lot of Monroe Muffler & Brake Service, located at 3160 Route 9W. The cars, a 2015 Subaru Forester and a 2019 Nissan Frontier, were taken from the lot sometime during the overnight hours, police said.

5. Lottery ticket worth $18.9M sold in New York

The New York Lottery announced that a jackpot winning ticket was sold for the New York Lotto drawing on July 20. According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was worth $18.9 million and was sold at the Yonkers Mini Mart & Deli on Yonkers Avenue in Westchester County.

