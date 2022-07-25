ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It was unreal.’ Former Kentucky stars McLaughlin, Steiner claim more gold for U.S.

By Staff, Wire Reports
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cuTE8_0grpGzSS00
Former University of Kentucky star Sydney McLaughlin ran the anchor leg of the women’s 4-by-400-meter relay on Sunday night as the United States won the gold. Ashley Landis AP

EUGENE, Ore.

It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of the World Championships for the United States.

It only made sense she would win that race by a lot.

America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4-by-400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America’s record 33rd medal of the meet.

It was the 13th gold for the U.S., one short of the all-time mark.

“We’re deep,” said McLaughlin, who was joined in the race by fellow former University of Kentucky standout Abby Steiner. “We have a lot of really amazing athletes and we all put our 100% best out there every time we perform.”

After taking the baton from Britton Wilson, McLaughlin turned a .73-second lead into a 2.95-second blowout over Jamaica, adding this burst of speed to the world record she set two nights earlier in the 400 hurdles, when she finished in :50.68.

This one was especially sweet, as it also marked the 14th and final world gold for 36-year-old Allyson Felix, who came out of retirement to run in the preliminary of the 4-by-400 and, so, gets a medal. She finishes her career with a record 20 world medals, overall.

“She came back yesterday and I was like, I mean, if we’re gonna go do it, we might as well do it big,” McLaughlin said. “And I’m really happy for her amazing career.”

The U.S. team, also featuring Talitha Diggs and Steiner, who was part of the winning 4-by-100 relay team the night before, won the women’s race in 3 minutes, 17.79 seconds.

Dalilah Muhammad, 32, was initially on the start list, but suffered an injury in warm-ups and was replaced by Steiner. Steiner, who is about three months younger than McLaughlin, became the first athlete to win gold medals in the 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 since Felix in 2017.

It was Steiner’s 57th race of the season. The former Wildcat won the 200 meters at the NCAA championships and the U.S. championships in the leadup to the worlds this summer and wound up fifth in that event here before bouncing back to claim her relay medals.

“It was unreal,” McLaughlin said. “We had such a young team. All these girls are from teams out of college. It was put together at the last minute and to see them all come together after such a long collegiate season, I am so grateful to be part of it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09obQx_0grpGzSS00
Sydney McLaughlin ran the anchor leg of the 4-by-400 relay in 47.91 seconds on Sunday night. Her split time was the fastest in the world in the event since Allyson Felix ran :47.72 in 2015. Ashley Landis AP

The 33 medals were three more than the U.S. collected in 2017, and two more than East Germany won in 1987.

Other records fell, too — in the very first and very last action of the last session at hot-and-sunny Hayward Stadium, the 25,000-seat gem built at University of Oregon to bring the worlds to Eugene.

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan opened the evening by setting the record for the 100-meter hurdles in the semifinals: 12.12 seconds. She came back about 90 minutes later to win the gold medal. Her medal-race time was actually faster — 12.06 — but the wind was too strong, so that mark doesn’t go in the books.

“When I watched the record, I was like ‘Whoa, who did that?‘” Amusan said.

Amusan vanquished two former University of Kentucky standouts during her record-setting finals. Both ex-Cats entered the night among the favorites. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn secured bronze in the 100 hurdles in 12.23 seconds. Kendra Harrison also earned a spot in the finals but was disqualified.

“I got nervous, to be honest,” said Camacho-Quinn, who won gold in the event at last year’s Tokyo Olympics after winning three NCAA titles at Kentucky. “It kind of showed on my face, but I am just glad to come out here. I hit the last hurdle, but I ended up with a medal and I’ll take it.”

Harrison, a former world record holder in the 100 hurdles, was disqualified for knocking down a hurdle with her hands after getting off to a promising start. Her time of :12.27 in the semifinals was second only to Amusan’s then-world record clocking of :12.12.

After McLaughlin was done with her last lap, pole vaulter Armand Duplantis of Sweden cleared 6.21 meters (20 feet, 4 1/2 inches) to best his world record by .01.

“It’s like mania, and you’re just kind of going crazy,” Duplantis said of his reaction. “I barely remember the moment.”

As was the case through most of these 10 days, America’s medals came from every corner of the track — and the field.

Athing Mu said she struggled in capturing gold in the 800, busting through the two laps in 1:56.30 — a .08 margin over Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson.

“I’m just glad I could make it to the line and finish the race,” she said. “And thank God I won gold.”

The 20-year-old Mu is now the Olympic and world champion at that distance and, along with McLaughlin, part of a bright future for the United States with the Paris Olympics now two years away.

In between, a sprinter named Champion — Champion Allison — anchored the men’s 4-by-400 to an easy win for medal No. 32. The U.S. won in 2:56.17 for a 2.41-second margin over Jamaica.

Another medal went to U.S. pole vaulter Christopher Nilsen, who cleared 5.94 meters (19 feet, 5 3/4 inches), to clinch silver, then stepped aside to see what Duplantis would do.

The Olympic champion known as “Mondo” missed on his first attempt at the record, then waited for the relay, then got the crowd clapping in rhythm for him and cleared the bar.

Last year at the Olympics in Tokyo, the U.S. men got shut out of the sprints, leading to some questions about what was wrong.

Answer: Not much. With Fred Kerley and Noah Lyles leading the way, the men swept the sprints earlier in the week, and Ryan Crouser led a sweep in shot put. The 4-by-100 silver-medal relay team was messy — nothing new there — but it was a blip.

In all, the men walked away with four more medals than the women during this 10-day meet.

“It kind of fueled us to make a mark and demonstrate that we are Team USA, instead of people doubting us,” Michael Norman, who added the relay gold to his win in the 400 flat, said of the men’s reset after Tokyo. “I think we really stepped up based on that.”

In other action, Kevin Mayer of France won the decathlon, adding this to his title in 2017.

And the 5,000-meter title went to Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway, who finished in 13:09.24 in a special race.

That was the last race the legendary Steve Prefontaine of Oregon ran before a fatal car accident in Eugene in 1975.

It’s a city brimming with tributes to “Pre,” and in many ways, track’s biggest event, the World Championships, ended up in this college town of 170,000 thanks to the tracks he laid down a half-century ago.

“This is probably the best place I could have won it,” Ingebrigtsen said.

All those U.S. medal holders would certainly agree.

Lexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky’s Abby Steiner and U.S. women pull off upset for 4x100 relay gold at Worlds

The difference between four jubilant American women and four deflated American men could be explained by one place on the podium and an 11.5-inch aluminum cylinder. American women had won no short sprinting medals before Saturday night at the track and field world championships, and American men had won them all. Stationed around the Hayward Field track, though, one quartet felt the weight of cursed history and sensed an epic opportunity.
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

