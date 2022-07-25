ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinmundy, IL

SCMS Softball Tryouts Today At Webster Park

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

Today is tryouts for the SCMS Lady Falcons softball team at Webster...

southernillinoisnow.com

southernillinoisnow.com

Area Bowlers Perform Well At Junior Gold In Michigan

The Salem area was well represented at the recently held 2022 USBC Junior Gold Tournament as well as other events held in Michigan. 8 bowlers earned scholarship money for their Junior Gold finishes. Dominick Winkler and Gavin Winkler finished in 2nd place in the U18 boys division of the Adult/Youth...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem 11u Prepares For State Opener Saturday Against Ottawa

The bracket is set for the 11u Little League State Tournament held in Champaign over the weekend. The tournament begins Saturday with a pair of 10am games. On the East Field it will be Champaign East taking on Rochelle while Salem and Ottawa play on the West Field. Then at...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 07/30 – Dustin Wayne ‘Dusty’ Rhodes

Dustin Wayne “Dusty” Rhodes, 41 of Nokomis, IL, formerly of Odin, IL, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 8:05 P.M. in his home in Nokomis, IL. He was born on July 20, 1981, in Centralia, IL, a son of Michael and Sheila (Reynolds) Rhodes. Dusty graduated from...
ODIN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Nine vie for Marion County Fair Queen; see background information and names of Tuesday night Little Miss candidates

There will be nine candidates to be the Miss Marion County Fair Queen in the pageant next Tuesday night. They are Makaela Draege of Odin, Kailey Brubaker of Salem, Sara Timm of Iuka, Abigail Smith of Salem, Delaney Kell of Salem, Sophia Schossler of Centralia, Brylee Dukes of Centralia, Hailey Knox of Odin, and Ciara Cain of Patoka.
MARION COUNTY, IL
2022 07/27 – Leona Bennett

Leona Bennett, age 84 of Salem, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Aviston Countryside Manor. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 10/13 – William H. Goldman

William H. Goldman, age 92 of Carlyle, passed away July 13, 2022, at his home with his wife Eileen Goldman by his side. Besides his wife, Bill is also survived by his daughter Judy Goldman of New Mexico, his son Kent Goldman of Indiana, their spouses, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
CARLYLE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

7 inches of rain causes southern Illinois dam to fail

The same drenching storms that dumped a foot of rain on St. Louis Tuesday morning traveled 60 miles east into Illinois and dropped another 7 inches on the town of Nashville. It was enough to cause the secondary dam of the Nashville Reservoir to fail and flood about 40 acres, including the east side of the town and State Route 15.
NASHVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Isolated storm damage reported across Marion County from Sunday evening severe weather

Some isolated areas of Marion County are reporting damage from strong winds and hail as severe thunderstorms crossed part of the county late Sunday afternoon. Both Salem and Centralia missed the heavy rain. The Salem Water Plant recorded 19-hundredths of an inch of rain and the Centralia Water Plant just .05-inches. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a tree fell on a power line in the 600 block of East 2nd in Kinmundy causing a power outage that impacted about six customers. The sheriff’s department also reported a large tree limb fell across Tonti Road.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, July 26th, 2022

A 35-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for theft. Joshua Orrell of North Walnut was taken to the Marion County Jail. 33-year-old Aaron Hubbard of East Broadway in Centralia is being held in the Marion County Jail on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for criminal trespass to a residence with a person present and violation of a court contact order. Bond is set at $20,000 on the warrant. Hubbard also.
MARION COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Mattoon Man dies in Coles County crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Mattoon Saturday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of County Roads 1000 N and 700 E at approximately 5:08 p.m. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said reports indicated the driver of the car involved, Anakin L. Feuerborn of Mattoon, […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Two Injured In Accident With Schwann’s Truck

A two vehicle crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. last Friday at the junction of Illinois Rt. 127 and Illinois Rt. 140 near Patriot’s Park. According to the Bond County Sheriff’s Department, a SUV unit driven by Kenneth Vollintine of Panama was southbound on Rt. 127, approaching a stop sign. It was reported the Vollintine unit allegedly struck a Schwann’s Home Delivery truck, driven by Matthew Holmes of Livingston.
BOND COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Metro East man killed in late motorcycle crash

ELSAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A man from Lebanon, Illinois was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened in Elsah, Illinois Saturday night. The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Illinois Route 100, a mile north of Mill Street. Dustin Brown, 26, was riding a 2012 Black Yamaha motorcycle south on Route 100 when the motorcycle went off the road to the right and hit a guardrail. The motorcycle then crossed the road and came to a rest in the left ditch.
ELSAH, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, July 22nd, 2022

Salem Police have arrested 35-year-old Steven Tate of Cottonwood Drive in Salem for violation of an order of protection. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 56-year-old Robert Allen of Perkins Street in Odin was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding traffic warrant. He was taken to the Marion County Jail where he was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
SALEM, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Witt Man Dies In Drunk Driving Accident

A 59 year old male from Witt was killed in a drunk driving accident that occured on Friday night. 34 year old Daniel Adams of Gillespie was traveling west on Illinois Route 16 about 1/4 mile southwest of 5th Street in Witt in Montgomery County. Adams left the roadway striking an ambankment and a tree. His passenger, the 59 year old male who has not been identified, died on the scene. Adams was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he was treated iwth non-life threatening injuries.
WITT, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia City Firemen remove smoke from home following skillet fire

Centralia City Firemen were called to the William Bauer home in the 400 block of South Lincoln late Sunday afternoon after a skillet caught fire on the stove. Firemen say the skillet had been taken into the backyard where firemen extinguished the remaining fire with a small amount of water.
CENTRALIA, IL
foxillinois.com

Former Taylorville native pleads guilty to unlawful grooming

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A former Taylorville native pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts on Monday. Zachary C. Crowley, 34, was charged with two counts of unlawful grooming and one count of distribution of harmful material to a minor. All counts are Class 4 felonies. Crowley pleaded guilty to...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman killed when plane crashed in Illinois pool identified

CENTRALIA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an aircraft passenger who died last weekend when a small plane crashed into a swimming pool in southern Illinois has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from the Peoria area. Centralia police said Cheryl Monserat-LaGreca of Lacon, Illinois, died on impact Saturday when...
CENTRALIA, IL

