SCMS Softball Tryouts Today At Webster Park

A 59 year old male from Witt was killed in a drunk driving accident that occured on Friday night. 34 year old Daniel Adams of Gillespie was traveling west on Illinois Route 16 about 1/4 mile southwest of 5th Street in Witt in Montgomery County. Adams left the roadway striking an ambankment and a tree. His passenger, the 59 year old male who has not been identified, died on the scene. Adams was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he was treated iwth non-life threatening injuries.

WITT, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO