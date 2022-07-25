ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

1 person killed, several hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Buckeye (Buckeye, AZ)

 3 days ago

On Sunday morning, one person died while several others received injuries following a rollover crash in Buckeye. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident was reported a little before 10 AM on I-10 westbound near Miller Road [...]

Woman killed, 4 people hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Tolleson (Tolleson, AZ)

Woman killed, 4 people hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Tolleson (Tolleson, AZ)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday afternoon, a woman lost her life while four people, including two children received injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Tolleson. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place a little before 4 PM on 99th Avenue [...]
TOLLESON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2-car crash at I-10 ramp in Tolleson leaves woman dead

AVONDALE, Ariz. - Authorities are investigating a West Valley crash that left one person dead on July 26. The crash happened in the area of 99th Avenue and the I-10. According to Lt. Lee Garrett with Tolleson Police, a man was heading south on 99th Avenue at a high rate of speed when a second vehicle with three adults and two children inside was turning left onto the westbound I-10 onramp. The car that was heading south on 99th Avenue then struck the car that was turning onto the onramp.
TOLLESON, AZ
Nationwide Report

1 person seriously injured after a rollover crash in the West Valley (Phoenix, AZ)

1 person seriously injured after a rollover crash in the West Valley (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report. On Monday, at least one person suffered serious injuries following a rollover crash in the West Valley. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place just before 12:30 PM in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near 59th Avenue under Loop 202 in west Phoenix [...]
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Woman dies, children hospitalized after Tolleson crash

TOLLESON, Ariz. — A woman died and several other adults and children were hurt Tuesday afternoon after a serious crash happened in Tolleson. Two cars collided near the Interstate 10 on-ramp near 99th Avenue just before 4 p.m. The Tolleson Police Department says a car was heading south at...
TOLLESON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect in hit and run that killed Glendale mother of 4 arrested in Texas, sheriff's officials say

PHOENIX - Authorities in Texas say they have arrested a man in connection with a 2021 hit-and-run incident that killed a woman in Phoenix. According to a brief statement issued by an official with the sheriff's office in Texas' Medina County, Delano Pore was arrested and booked into the county's jail for alleged accident involving death. Medina County is located to the west of San Antonio.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale man arrested in alleged drive-by shooting in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Goodyear police say they’ve made an arrest on a drive-by shooting that left a person fighting for their life on Sunday night. Authorities said it happened near Litchfield Road and the I-10 around 6:30 p.m. When officers showed up, they found a person shot that had to be taken to the hospital. On Wednesday morning, Goodyear police said they found the driver, 18-year-old Daniel Anthony Pedrego of Glendale, in connection to the shooting as well as his car.
GOODYEAR, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Driver Killed in Fiery Auto Accident on Interstate 10 [Phoenix, AZ]

One Pronounced Dead after Wrong-Way Crash near 24th Street. The crash happened around midnight near 24th Street and Interstate 10. First responders arrived to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a speeding truck was heading south and suddenly crossed the center median for reasons unknown. As a result, the...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Motorcyclist dead following crash in Peoria; investigation underway

PEORIA, Ariz. - Officials with the Peoria Police Department say crews are at the scene of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle. The crash, according to Sgt. Brandon Sheffert, happened near the intersection of 84th Avenue and Bell Road. "Preliminary information is that the motorcycle may have been passing another...
PEORIA, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Woman Found Dead on Popular Phoenix Hiking Trail

Phoenix Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on a Phoenix hiking trail Tuesday morning. Around 8:30 a.m., crews were called to a trail at North Mountain near 7th and Peoria avenues. A woman was found unresponsive. Firefighters determined the woman was beyond resuscitation efforts and pronounced dead. Police reported that the woman did not have injuries, and no foul play is suspected.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman found dead on North Mountain Park trail, fire officials say

PHOENIX — A woman was found dead along a North Mountain Park trail Tuesday morning. Phoenix police say fire crews located the woman on a mountain trail near 7th and Peoria avenues. Officials say the woman was beyond resuscitation efforts but no further information was immediately available. Phoenix police...
PHOENIX, AZ
Nationwide Report

94-year-old Donald Detzler dead after a three-vehicle wreck in Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)

94-year-old Donald Detzler dead after a three-vehicle wreck in Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 94-year-old Donald Detzler as the man who lost his life following a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday morning in Scottsdale. The fatal three-vehicle wreck took place near Paul’s Ace Hardware, close to Scottsdale and McDowell roads at about 10:30 a.m. [...]
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Questions remain after deadly crash involving rideshare vehicle in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - As an investigation into a deadly crash in north Phoenix continues, questions of who is financially liable for the crash are starting to surface. The incident happened near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird. According to initial statements, Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. on July 22, and found multiple crashed cars, with one fully engulfed in flames.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police investigating after woman found dead on Phoenix hiking trail

PHOENIX – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on a Phoenix hiking trail Tuesday morning, authorities said. Firefighters found the subject, who was beyond resuscitation efforts, on a trail near Seventh and Peoria avenues in the North Mountain Park area. Police detectives took over the scene...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Truck driver dies following semi rollover on I-17/I-10 ramp

PHOENIX - A truck driver has died following a rollover crash along a Phoenix freeway. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on July 25 along the southbound I-17 to the westbound Interstate 10 transition ramp. "For some unknown reason, [the truck driver]...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Peoria crash leads to pursuit, ends in fire at White Tank Mountains

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police say a vehicle pursuit started after someone allegedly drove away from the scene of a crash and ended with the driver's vehicle on fire in the White Tank Mountain Regional Park. Police responded to reports of a crash near 75th and Grand avenues Sunday...
AZFamily

Police identify, arrest triple-stabbing suspect at Apache Junction bar

Women speak about experiences of having abortions at pro-choice event in Phoenix. A handful of women who had abortions took the stand and shared their stories at a Planned Parenthood event to fight for abortion rights. Monsoon rain hits Fountain Hills, Mesa areas. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A pop-up...
PHOENIX, AZ
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

