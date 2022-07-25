1 person killed, several hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Buckeye (Buckeye, AZ)
Nationwide Report
On Sunday morning, one person died while several others received injuries following a rollover crash in Buckeye. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident was reported a little before 10 AM on I-10 westbound near Miller Road [...]
More Arizona News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Arizona Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Phoenix Accident News
- Recent Tucson Accident News
- Recent Mesa Accident News
- Search My City in Arizona
Arizona Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
- Need Help Finding an Arizona Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Arizona? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0