Wausau, WI

First Alert Weather: A stretch of pleasant weather

By Mark Holley
WSAW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunny skies and comfortable conditions to start the work week Monday. Forecast highs will stay near or below our monthly average for much of the week. Overnight low near 60s with some clouds. Increasing clouds...

WSAW

First Alert Weather:Brief rain shower possible today and tonight

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Turning cooler as a double whammy of cold fronts move through the Badger State. Quiet and mainly dry weather in store for the next several days. Rain showers and an isolated t-storm will be possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening. These showers and storms will not be strong or severe, and many locations will remain dry. A second cold front will move into the Badger State Thursday morning. This will trigger a few rain showers after midnight mainly for areas along and south of HWY 10. Any wet weather that develops will clear out in time for the morning commute Thursday morning. Back to back cold fronts will set much of the region up for well below-normal temperatures. Highs in the Northwoods in the upper 60s, and near 70. Areas off to the south, warming only to the low 70s. Breezy northwest wind remain, gusting around 20-25 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny with a chance for an afternoon sprinkle.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: Fawns play with sprinkler amid summer heat

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin heat has got Bambi and his friends running through the sprinkler. Earlier this week, a group of fawns were spotted cooling off as they jumped through the sprinkler. The video, posted on the Wild Instincts Facebook page, depicts a group of more than...
RHINELANDER, WI
WSAW

American Red Cross in need of blood

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - the American Red cross is seeing about a 20% drop in blood supply. The North Central Regional office in Wausau is offering incentives for those who give. Throughout the month of August, those who donate will be given a $10 e-gift card. Plus, be entered into a drawing to win gas for a year.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Pop-up splash pad event planned Thursday in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Families looking for a cool way to cool down can visit the 400 Block in Wausau on Thursday. The Wausau Fire Department will bring an engine and hook it up to a fire hydrant from 4-6 p.m. The event is open to the public and is...
WAUSAU, WI
Wausau, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Mistreated horse in central Wisconsin? Sheriff concludes investigation

RINGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office finished its investigation into the possible mistreatment of a horse which started when pictures were posted on social media. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into the reported mistreatment of a horse has been completed. The...
RINGLE, WI
WSAW

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin to offer ticket to Wisconsin Valley Fair

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - People who donate blood July 26 – 28 through Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin will receive a ticket to the Wisconsin Valley Fair in Wausau. A mobile donation drive is Tuesday-Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Weston Lanes. It’s located at 5902 Schofield Ave. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate blood by calling 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or by visiting online Versiti.org/WI.
WESTON, WI
WSAW

Mallards edge out Chucks in back-and-forth affair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In Wausau’s first game at Athletic Park since July 15, the Woodchucks succumbed to the Madison Mallards in a back-and-forth contest Monday night. The Chucks bats took a while to heat up, not scoring until the sixth. Madison used the dry spell to tally four early runs, including a solo home run by Chad McCann in the fourth.
WAUSAU, WI
#First Alert
WSAW

Work underway for new hotel in Mosinee

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Work to complete a 54-room 4-story hotel in Mosinee is underway. A Cobblestone Hotel & Suites will be located at 216 Main St. The city purchased the three properties where the hotel is being constructed in 2020 and the buildings were razed that same year. In...
MOSINEE, WI
WSAW

Impact100 Greater Wausau and Childcaring Inc. to host ‘Super Hero Celebration’ Wednesday

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Impact100 Greater Wausau and Childcaring Incorporated are putting on a “Superhero Celebration” at Doepke Park on Wednesday. Impact100 is helping celebrate the event for Childcaring Inc. as the organization is one of Impact100′s Merit Grant winners. The superhero celebration is hosted by members of the organizations and people from the community can learn more about one another.
WAUSAU, WI
spmetrowire.com

Police & Sheriff calls, July 22-24

Editor’s note: Where is all the information you once saw in these daily blotters? It’s all explained here. Wrong license: Deputies cited a 51-year-old man for operating a motorcycle without a Class M license near Division and Jefferson streets at 6:02 a.m. Stolen, we think: Deputies were called...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

‘Conquering Peters Plus with Grit and Grace’ to benefit Edgar teen

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - A benefit will get underway Thursday, July 28 to benefit a teen battling a rare syndrome. The benefit runs though Saturday at the Edgar Softball Complex. It will support 15-year-old Ashlynn Baeseman who’s living with Peters Plus Syndrome. Peters Plus syndrome affects many different parts...
EDGAR, WI
WSAW

K9s for Warriors program saves local veteran

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Clintonville’s Joe Wester has a long history with the military. He served nearly 12 years... but his life turned upside down when he got hurt and discharged from the service. “It was pretty bleak for me. It was hard to maintain a job. Hard to...
OSHKOSH, WI
spmetrowire.com

Feltz Family Farms to host farm-to-fork dinner

Locally-sourced dishes will be served during a special farm-to-fork dinner on Aug. 21. The dinner will be hosted by Feltz Family Farms and Dairy Store, 5796 Porter Dr. in Plover. Tickets are $75 per person and include the meal and two drink tickets. The meal will be prepared by Rockman’s...
PLOVER, WI
spmetrowire.com

Humane society features many animals seeking forever homes

At any given time, the Humane Society of Portage County has an average of over 200 domestic dogs, cats, and other animals under its care until they find their forever homes. The humane society operates largely with a staff of volunteers and relies almost entirely on private donations. Director Sherri...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

