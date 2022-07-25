First Alert Weather: A stretch of pleasant weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Turning cooler as a double whammy of cold fronts move through the Badger State. Quiet and mainly dry weather in store for the next several days. Rain showers and an isolated t-storm will be possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening. These showers and storms will not be strong or severe, and many locations will remain dry. A second cold front will move into the Badger State Thursday morning. This will trigger a few rain showers after midnight mainly for areas along and south of HWY 10. Any wet weather that develops will clear out in time for the morning commute Thursday morning. Back to back cold fronts will set much of the region up for well below-normal temperatures. Highs in the Northwoods in the upper 60s, and near 70. Areas off to the south, warming only to the low 70s. Breezy northwest wind remain, gusting around 20-25 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny with a chance for an afternoon sprinkle.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO