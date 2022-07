Satellite has some breaks in the clouds. High of 83 and low of 71 today. A little rain today but nothing major. Terre Haute right now is warm and a SW wind. Temps are warm. Dew points are still high. Heat index a little bit of a factor. Water vapor satellite has drier air up north and moving this way slowly. Satellite shows some breaks in the clouds now. Radar is mostly clear. Still some rain chances till Thursday night. Rainfall looks heaviest again farther south. Dry to start the weekend and rain chances as we start next week. Temps will be cool now but warmer next week. Tonight, few showers and 69. Tomorrow, few storms and 85. Dry by Friday and to start the weekend and warmer by the middle of next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO