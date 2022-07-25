Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival through the eyes of Ramiro

Beat the heat with an ocean breeze at these Greater Boston beaches. If you’ve been dreaming of heading to a beach, but don’t have a car, you’re in luck—there are more than a dozen beaches reachable easily and cheaply by MBTA trains and buses. Check out our list of Greater Boston beaches (from north to south) just a hop, skip, or jump away on the T. As noted, a few are available only by commuter rail. Getting to some requires additional bus connections and a bit of a walk, so be sure to check the map above for directions.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO