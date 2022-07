As a citizen and business owner in Norristown, I am concerned by the recent public debate about the future of 68 acres of the former Norristown State Hospital. It appears that some of our public officials are more interested in justifying why there are more social safety net services in Norristown than in any other Montgomery County community – 21 separate behavioral health, drug and alcohol, and other such services at last count – than in working together to solve the real problem:

NORRISTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO