‘Naked And Afraid’ Contestant Melanie Rauscher Dies at 35

By Martin Holmes
tvinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelanie Rauscher, who appeared on two seasons of the hit Discovery Channel reality show Naked and Afraid, has died. She was 35. As reported by TMZ, Rauscher was found dead on Sunday, July 17, in Prescott, Arizona, while she was dog-sitting at a residence while the homeowners were on vacation. The...

www.tvinsider.com

Entertainment
