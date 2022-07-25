Carson Ave. to close at I-465 for bridge replacement

BROWN/MONROE CO. — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces coring and drilling work that will take place starting on or after Tuesday, August 2, along State Road 46 in Brown and Monroe Counties. Geotechnical crews will conduct daily lane closures between S.R. 446 near Bloomington and S.R. 135 in Nashville.
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A crash Thursday morning closed all lanes of southbound I-65 in Boone County. At around 7 a.m., police were called to an accident on the interstate at State Road 47, about five miles north of Lebanon. All southbound lanes of I-65 were closed between County...
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — It was the start of memories and love after a local Mexican restaurant cherished by the Noblesville community announced it’s closing down. Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen says they’re going to build a roundabout near the restaurant as part of a large road-expansion project. The restaurant called El Camino Real, located on South 10th Street, has been around for nearly 25 years, and some residents say that for them its closure is like losing a family member.
INDIANA – The I-69 Finish Line project is building and replacing dozens of bridges, and a few in Marion and Johnson counties recently had structural beams installed. Cranes lifted the large concrete beams into place at night for the Mann Road bridge replacement over I-465 and the future I-69 northbound bridge over County Line Road. Crews have also been installing bridge beams for a new entrance and exit ramps over Bluff Creek at S.R. 144.
BROWN CO. — The State Road 135 closure originally planned for early next week in Brown County has been postponed to later in August. The road was scheduled to close Monday and Tuesday (Aug. 1 and 2) near Beech Drive to allow crews to remove and replace a quadruple drainage pipe. A new start date will be announced.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A road project is forcing people to leave their homes or businesses. One of those businesses was a restaurant that’s been around for decades. Ignacio Rodriguez, owner of El Camino Real Noblesville, said Wednesday, “Right now, we are kind of stressed, and our feelings are hurt.”
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Westfield city government says it has 16 individuals interested in buying or operating Grand Park Sports Complex. The 400-acre, multisports complex serves as the training camp of the Indianapolis Colts. It also hosts various prep school sports and tournaments, concerts and political rallies. Jake...
UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the person killed as 60-year-old Kevin D. Himsel. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on W. Washington Street early Monday morning. According to IMPD, a person was found lying in the road around 8000 W. Washington Street around 5:40 a.m. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS — FOX59 received a viewer tip Wednesday afternoon about LA Fitness on Keystone Ave. closing August 27 without informing their members. The viewer also claimed they are still continuing to sell memberships regardless of the closing. After viewing this tip, we decided to give LA Fitness a call.
INDIANAPOLIS — At least a dozen neighbors, if not more, are left with many unanswered questions after going days without getting their mail. Many people who live in a near-eastside neighborhood reached out to WRTV, looking for answers. It's a mail mystery for some residents living on Brookside Parkway...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN — Several agencies and medical helicopters responded to a two-vehicle accident at the entrance to the Westport Dam at West County Road 1100 South and Layton Drive just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. One patient was taken by ambulance to Decatur County Memorial Hospital, then transferred by...
Eli Dicken, of Seymour, likely saved many lives when he pulled his gun and shot and killed the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. Yet, in 15 seconds his life changed forever. Another person who made the same kind of decision five years ago, reached out to Dicken this weekend. In 2017,...
The owner of Lafayette Square Mall told IBJ this week he’s already spent about $50 million as part of an effort to revamp the property and the surrounding neighborhood. Fabio de la Cruz in November announced ambitious plans for the mall at 3919 Lafayette Road and the International Marketplace corridor, including several other properties he owns along or near Lafayette Road. He said the $50 million investment is only the start of what’s expected to be at least a $200 million project through his firm Sojos Capital LLC.
WESTPORT, Ind. — A car crash near the Westport Covered Bridge has resulted in three people being flown by helicopter to hospitals for emergency medical treatment. According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred on County Road 1100 South not far from the Westport Covered Bridge which is located on Layton Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died and six others were injured during a crash early Sunday on the city's northeast side involving three vehicles, police say. The woman was identified as Meleah Berry, 24, the Marion County Coroner's Office said Monday. Officers responded about 3:30 a.m. to the crash, which...
Cumulus Media country WFMS Indianapolis (95.5) is broadcasting from its support studio after a pickup truck rammed into the building that houses the company’s six-station Indy cluster, causing extensive damage to the station’s main studio. “We were just putting the finishing touches on Phase Two of our Media...
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A central Indiana neighborhood that is on high alert after a series of dog attacks. I-Team 8 first reported the concerns in June when two dogs viciously attacked a mail carrier. Since then, at least three attacks have involved the dogs housed on Stevens Court. That’s a small street ending in a cul-de-sac in a neighborhood northeast of Greenfield-Central High School.
INDIANAPOLIS – Six people were sent to area hospitals after multiple motorcyclists crashed during an organized motorcycle ride. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-70 near the 75-mile marker, just west of downtown Indianapolis. Today, at 2:11 p.m., Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving emergency calls of multiple motorcycles down on the interstate and several people injured. Trooper Dan Magnabosco was first on the scene and located two people with very serious injuries. He noticed one person was bleeding profusely from the lower arm and he immediately applied a tourniquet to the arm to stop the bleeding. Another person was unconscious but breathing. Magnabosco, along with several bystanders administered emergency aid until the Indianapolis Fire Department arrived. Six people were transported to area hospitals by ambulance, two with serious injuries and four with non-life threatening injuries. The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed while the crash was investigated.
