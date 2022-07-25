Carson Ave. to close at I-465 for bridge replacement

INDIANAPOLIS – Six people were sent to area hospitals after multiple motorcyclists crashed during an organized motorcycle ride. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-70 near the 75-mile marker, just west of downtown Indianapolis. Today, at 2:11 p.m., Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving emergency calls of multiple motorcycles down on the interstate and several people injured. Trooper Dan Magnabosco was first on the scene and located two people with very serious injuries. He noticed one person was bleeding profusely from the lower arm and he immediately applied a tourniquet to the arm to stop the bleeding. Another person was unconscious but breathing. Magnabosco, along with several bystanders administered emergency aid until the Indianapolis Fire Department arrived. Six people were transported to area hospitals by ambulance, two with serious injuries and four with non-life threatening injuries. The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed while the crash was investigated.

3 DAYS AGO