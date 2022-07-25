ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Carson Ave. to close at I-465 for bridge replacement

wbiw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – Bridge replacement work is scheduled to close Carson Avenue at I-465 on Sunday, July 24, and is expected to last about six months with a detour that will follow...

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Crash closes all lanes of SB I-65 at SR 47 in Boone County

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A crash Thursday morning closed all lanes of southbound I-65 in Boone County. At around 7 a.m., police were called to an accident on the interstate at State Road 47, about five miles north of Lebanon. All southbound lanes of I-65 were closed between County...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Noblesville restaurant closes after almost 25 years, cites city’s road project

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — It was the start of memories and love after a local Mexican restaurant cherished by the Noblesville community announced it’s closing down. Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen says they’re going to build a roundabout near the restaurant as part of a large road-expansion project. The restaurant called El Camino Real, located on South 10th Street, has been around for nearly 25 years, and some residents say that for them its closure is like losing a family member.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

I-69 Finish Line project update

INDIANA – The I-69 Finish Line project is building and replacing dozens of bridges, and a few in Marion and Johnson counties recently had structural beams installed. Cranes lifted the large concrete beams into place at night for the Mann Road bridge replacement over I-465 and the future I-69 northbound bridge over County Line Road. Crews have also been installing bridge beams for a new entrance and exit ramps over Bluff Creek at S.R. 144.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
City
Mooresville, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Traffic
City
Keystone, IN
City
Madison, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
wbiw.com

State Road 135 closure postponed in Brown County

BROWN CO. — The State Road 135 closure originally planned for early next week in Brown County has been postponed to later in August. The road was scheduled to close Monday and Tuesday (Aug. 1 and 2) near Beech Drive to allow crews to remove and replace a quadruple drainage pipe. A new start date will be announced.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Westfield closes in on bidder for Grand Park purchase

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Westfield city government says it has 16 individuals interested in buying or operating Grand Park Sports Complex. The 400-acre, multisports complex serves as the training camp of the Indianapolis Colts. It also hosts various prep school sports and tournaments, concerts and political rallies. Jake...
WESTFIELD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Urban Construction#Traffic Condition#I 65
FOX59

Person struck, killed on W. Washington; road closed

UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the person killed as 60-year-old Kevin D. Himsel. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on W. Washington Street early Monday morning. According to IMPD, a person was found lying in the road around 8000 W. Washington Street around 5:40 a.m. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

LA Fitness Keystone Avenue location closing, members not notified

INDIANAPOLIS — FOX59 received a viewer tip Wednesday afternoon about LA Fitness on Keystone Ave. closing August 27 without informing their members. The viewer also claimed they are still continuing to sell memberships regardless of the closing. After viewing this tip, we decided to give LA Fitness a call.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Three people flown from 2-vehicle crash

DECATUR COUNTY, IN — Several agencies and medical helicopters responded to a two-vehicle accident at the entrance to the Westport Dam at West County Road 1100 South and Layton Drive just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. One patient was taken by ambulance to Decatur County Memorial Hospital, then transferred by...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
95.3 MNC

Eli Dicken, Greenwood Park Mall aftermath

Eli Dicken, of Seymour, likely saved many lives when he pulled his gun and shot and killed the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. Yet, in 15 seconds his life changed forever. Another person who made the same kind of decision five years ago, reached out to Dicken this weekend. In 2017,...
SEYMOUR, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Lafayette Square’s new owner points to $50M in upgrades so far

The owner of Lafayette Square Mall told IBJ this week he’s already spent about $50 million as part of an effort to revamp the property and the surrounding neighborhood. Fabio de la Cruz in November announced ambitious plans for the mall at 3919 Lafayette Road and the International Marketplace corridor, including several other properties he owns along or near Lafayette Road. He said the $50 million investment is only the start of what’s expected to be at least a $200 million project through his firm Sojos Capital LLC.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 flown out of Westport following serious crash

WESTPORT, Ind. — A car crash near the Westport Covered Bridge has resulted in three people being flown by helicopter to hospitals for emergency medical treatment. According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred on County Road 1100 South not far from the Westport Covered Bridge which is located on Layton Drive.
WESTPORT, IN
insideradio.com

Cumulus Is Rebuilding After Car Crash Demolishes WFMS Studio.

Cumulus Media country WFMS Indianapolis (95.5) is broadcasting from its support studio after a pickup truck rammed into the building that houses the company’s six-station Indy cluster, causing extensive damage to the station’s main studio. “We were just putting the finishing touches on Phase Two of our Media...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Dog attacks put Greenfield neighborhood on edge

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A central Indiana neighborhood that is on high alert after a series of dog attacks. I-Team 8 first reported the concerns in June when two dogs viciously attacked a mail carrier. Since then, at least three attacks have involved the dogs housed on Stevens Court. That’s a small street ending in a cul-de-sac in a neighborhood northeast of Greenfield-Central High School.
GREENFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

Multiple motorcycle crash on I-70 injures six people

INDIANAPOLIS – Six people were sent to area hospitals after multiple motorcyclists crashed during an organized motorcycle ride. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-70 near the 75-mile marker, just west of downtown Indianapolis. Today, at 2:11 p.m., Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving emergency calls of multiple motorcycles down on the interstate and several people injured. Trooper Dan Magnabosco was first on the scene and located two people with very serious injuries. He noticed one person was bleeding profusely from the lower arm and he immediately applied a tourniquet to the arm to stop the bleeding. Another person was unconscious but breathing. Magnabosco, along with several bystanders administered emergency aid until the Indianapolis Fire Department arrived. Six people were transported to area hospitals by ambulance, two with serious injuries and four with non-life threatening injuries. The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed while the crash was investigated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy