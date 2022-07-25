ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Body found after Lake Norman drowning

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornelius, N.C. — Emergency workers have recovered a person that drowned in Lake Norman, according to WCNC...

Officials Identify Body Recovered From Lake Norman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NC Wildlife officials have identified a man who drowned over the weekend near the Peninsula Yacht Club on Lake Norman. Officials say Joseph Suazo, 62, of Cabarrus County jumped off a boat in a cove near the club around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday to swim, and never resurfaced.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
