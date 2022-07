OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - For the AeroShell Aerobatics Team, getting to fly in a T-6 and hit 4G’s is just a regular Monday. “My dad bought this airplane behind me the year I was born for $1,200 and I used to sit in it in kindergarten and make airplane noises. Now I’ve been flying airshows in it for over 40 years, the same airplane,” pilot Steve Gustafson said.

