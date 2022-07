“I can feel it coming in the air tonight,” went the classic Phil Collins song from 1981. That’s right, it rang out on repeat all four of my high school years. It’s often referred to as his signature song, and there are plenty of theories as to what it means. Spoiler alert! Collins has often […] The post The legislature’s big mistake is coming “in the air tonight” appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO