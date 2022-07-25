ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer player bashed with bottle, stabbed to death with broken glass defending friend in Manhattan park fight

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

A 29-year-old man defending a friend who got into a fight in a Manhattan park was bashed over the head with a bottle — and then stabbed to death with the broken glass, police said Monday.

Ricardo Sanchez was playing soccer in Fort Washington Park in Washington Heights when he saw a friend of his caught up in a confrontation with a group of men nearby and ran over to help about 3:50 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

As the clash escalated, one of the men Sanchez’s friend was fighting busted a bottle over Sanchez’s head then stabbed him multiple times with the broken bottle near W. 165th and Riverside Drive.

Sanchez, bleeding from stab wounds to his chest, arm and neck, was rushed by medics to Mount Sinai Morningside but could not be saved. He lived in Bedford-Stuyvesant, according to cops.

His suspected stabber, 24-year-old Ronald Guilcapi, was seen running from the scene when police arrived. Cops chased him down and arrested him for murder. Guilcapi lives nearby the park.

Guilcapi’s arraignment was pending in Manhattan Criminal Court Monday.

Trevor Marshall
3d ago

Come on now, seriously. People dont value eachother lives anymore. All this senseless killing and violence for what! Its 🐂🐂🐂🐂🐂🐂🐂💩💩💩💩💩💩

Frank Alo
2d ago

D a. Bragg will knock this charge down to a misunderstanding maybe attempted assault and have no mention about any weapons being used like the glass bottle

Frank Alo
2d ago

every city in America run by democrats is like this where do people going to get fed up with this b******* and vote these Democrats out of office they have that chance in November to get a republican Governor into office and change things

