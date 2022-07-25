ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killona, LA

Triple shooting in St. Charles parish leaves one dead

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago
Photo credit Getty

Deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office investigate a triple shooting that happened Sunday night on Highway 3127 in Killona, Louisiana. One victim died on the scene and two other victims were wounded by the gunfire.

The shooting had both eastbound lanes of Highway 3127 blocked for several hours as police investigated and gather evidence.

“Responding deputies located three male subjects with gunshot wounds. Deputies rendered first aid at the scene. One subject is deceased, one subject has a minor graze wound, and one subject is being transported for medical treatment at a local area hospital,” says a sheriff’s office report.

If anyone has any information they are urged to contact the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-783-6807 or by calling 911.

