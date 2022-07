This summer has been a rough one for some Lexington restaurants, as several — including an iconic drive-in — announced they were closing their doors. After some conflicting online back-and-forth between Parkette Drive-In’s management and property owners, multiple media outlets confirmed in late June that Parkette had served its last meals. The drive-in restaurant operated on New Circle Road for more than seven decades.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO