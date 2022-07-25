ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Water main break gushes onto Roosevelt Boulevard, blocks inner lanes

By Tim Jimenez
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CT2UY_0grpAxuG00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A 16-inch water main broke in Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning, sending gallons of murky water onto Roosevelt Boulevard.

The break happened in the median between Grant Avenue and Goodnaw Street. Officials say crews found the leak at 6:40 a.m. and isolated it a half-hour later.

Water spilled out onto the road, with much of it accumulating in the inner lanes.

Roosevelt Boulevard is blocked both ways on the inner drives. Drivers are being diverted onto the outer lanes.

A lot of the water has already receded but left behind a muddy mess.

Water department officials said crews are expected to remain at the location for repairs and cleanup throughout the day.

Officials believe there were no homes or businesses that lost service. However, anyone who has issues with their service can call 215-685-6300.

