Providence, RI

Get the Lead Out: A Lethargic Work in Progress

By Frank Carini
ecori.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRates of lead service lines, families in poverty, and homes built before 1950 for Providence. (GAO) Childhood lead poisoning has declined sharply since its zenith in the 1970s, but it is still a significant problem, especially in Rhode Island’s urban core. Despite substantial improvements in the prevention of...

ecori.org

ABC6.com

What do water ‘restrictions’ mean? How do officials decide to call for them?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – With drought conditions lingering in Rhode Island– many towns and cities are asking their residents to restrict water usage when they can. Four of the five counties in Rhode Island right now are fully experiencing moderate drought. A small portion of Washington County is ‘abnormally dry’, a step below a moderate drought.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes beach in Lincoln

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed a beach in Lincoln for swimming on Wednesday. The Department of Health said that Lincoln Woods State Park Beach has high bacteria levels. However, the Department reopened Surfer’s Rock end of Sachuest Beach in Middletown for swimming.
LINCOLN, RI
thecentersquare.com

Grants will be used to combat Rhode Island homelessness

(The Center Square) – A new Rhode Island investment is directed at ending homelessness, Gov. Dan McKee said. The governor announced Tuesday that more than $11 million has been directed to the Consolidated Homeless Fund. State funds, in addition to local and federal dollars, will be distributed to 27 nonprofit agencies to benefit those who are homeless or are at risk.
HOMELESS
kiiky.com

15 Best Esthetician Schools in RI (Rhode Island) | 2022

Are you fascinated by scarring on the skin and do you want to become an esthetician in the state of RI?. You’ve arrived at the correct location. To become an Aesthetician or medical Esthetician, you’ll need to study at one of the many beauty schools, and you’ll likely earn a good salary.
thepublicsradio.org

The legacy of a Rhode Island manufacturing giant and its “unlikely” leader

Rhode Island lost a giant in the state’s manufacturing history when Henry “Hank” Sharpe Jr. passed away earlier this month. The Rhode Island philanthropist passed away July 1 at 99 years old. Sharpe was a longtime president of Brown & Sharpe Manufacturing Co., a giant in American manufacturing history and at one time one of the largest employers in the state. Ged Carbone is the author of the 2017 book, Brown & Sharpe and the Measure of American Industry. He sat down to speak with our afternoon host Dave Fallon about the legacy of Hank Sharpe and the company he led for over 30 years.
ABC6.com

Rhode Island attorney general takes action against contractor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Wednesday his office is charging a contractor accused of taking advantage of residents and his employees. Neronha said that Michael Bresette targeted vulnerable homeowners that suffered damaged to their homes. He promised to repair damages and provide help.
Uprise RI

Shower to Empower offers relief and respite to those suffering homelessness

In April of 2018, House of Hope CDC in partnership with Team Williams, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, and the City of Providence, launched the state’s first mobile navigation unit. Shower to Empower, a first of its kind in all of New England, provides not only showers, but case management services, medical navigation services, haircuts, and other essential items to those experiencing homelessness in Rhode Island. On Friday, House of Hope marked, without celebration, the 5000th shower offered through this program.
rimonthly.com

This Mysterious Rock Formation in Narragansett is a Sign of Hope

When visitors to Camp Cronin Fishing Area in Narragansett first took note of the stones in the spring of 2020, Rhode Islanders were in need of an anchor, set adrift in the early months of a global pandemic and a national reckoning with racism that sent waves rippling across the landscape. Two years later, those storms have evolved and changed, but the stones remain, kept in place by the hands of visitors to the seaside retreat (or perhaps the original, anonymous artist). Rhode Island’s history with the anchor dates to 1647, when an assembly in Portsmouth declared it the official seal of the newly united colony. Seventeen years later, another assembly added the word “hope,” establishing the motto that remains today. Like the origins of the stones at Camp Cronin, the reason behind the anchor’s selection remains a mystery, one State Archivist Ashley Selima says offers Rhode Islanders a chance to form their own opinions. “It gives people the opportunity to really ruminate on what it could have meant to the forefathers of Rhode Island but also what it could mean today,” she says. Some speculate the word hope was added in reference to a biblical quote — “Hope we have as an anchor of the soul” — but Selima notes the colony’s founders were meticulous about separating church and state. Her own interpretation is more grounded. “Anchors are things that hold you in place, and hope is something that is supposed to lift you up,” she says. “If you put those two things together, it brings you onto land and can bring you to a place of home.”
fallriverreporter.com

Officials take action against contractor accused of taking advantage of customers, often the elderly

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha today announced the Office has taken action against Michael Bresette, a Rhode Island contractor, and his companies, BTTR LLC, HAM Inc., alleging that he engaged in unfair and deceptive trade practices targeted at consumers. Last week, the Attorney General filed a consumer protection complaint in...
ABC6.com

Rhode Island ticket wins $30K in Mega Millions draw

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — After there were no winners in last nights drawing, the Mega Millions has now turned into the Mega Billions. However, someone wasn’t left empty handed. A Rhode Island ticket won $30,000 in last nights drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers, plus the Mega Ball number, which is an automatic $10,000.
iheart.com

New Law Stops Quick Approvals Of Hospital Mergers

A new law in Rhode Island aims to strengthen the process of reviewing hospital mergers. According to the legislation, expedited review processes will be prohibited when the combined healthcare systems would account for twenty-percent or more of the hospitals in the state. “There is no question that our state is...
GoLocalProv

RI Political Diary: McKee Lands Two Mega-Endorsements

RI's Political Diary, exclusively from GoLocal, gives you up-to-date insights into the 2022 election. Governor Dan McKee has landed two critical endorsements. NEA Rhode Island unanimously voted to endorse McKee. “I am deeply committed to our schools, students, and educators – a high quality education is the foundation of each...
