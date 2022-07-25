OBI Partnering With Boy Scouts Of America For Blood Drive

The Last Frontier Council, Boy Scouts of America and Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) are partnering up for a fundraiser and blood drive at five of OBI’s donor centers.

From Monday to Sunday, every donation made in the name of the Scouts will earn a $10 contribution from the OBI to local food banks.

According to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, the contribution can equal four meals.

Donors must identify that they are supporting the Scouts to earn the contribution.

Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The locations to donate are listed below: