ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OBI Partnering With Boy Scouts Of America For Blood Drive

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30WK3H_0grp7tsA00

The Last Frontier Council, Boy Scouts of America and Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) are partnering up for a fundraiser and blood drive at five of OBI’s donor centers.

From Monday to Sunday, every donation made in the name of the Scouts will earn a $10 contribution from the OBI to local food banks.

According to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, the contribution can equal four meals.

Donors must identify that they are supporting the Scouts to earn the contribution.

Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or by clicking here. Walk-ins are also welcome.

For more information about the Last Frontier Council, click here.

The locations to donate are listed below:

  1. Edmond 3904 S. Broadway, Suite 300, Edmond, OK 73013
  2. Lawton 211 S.W. "A" Avenue, Lawton, OK 73501
  3. Norman 1004 24th Avenue, N.W., Norman, OK 73069
  4. Oklahoma City 901 N. Lincoln, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
  5. Oklahoma City 5105 N. Portland, Oklahoma City, OK 73112

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Power Restored In Moore & OKC

UPDATE 10:45 p.m.: Power has been restored. More than 9,000 OG&E customers in Moore and Oklahoma City are currently without power. 4,600 of the outages have been reported in Moore. 4,500 have been reported in Oklahoma City. OG&E has told News 9 that they are fixing an issue with a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmond, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Lawton, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Tourism Claims Swadley’s Tried To “Mislead” State, Foggy Bottom Kitchen Files Countersuit

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department filed more robust claims against Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen, which the state had contracted to renovate and manage state park restaurants. The state abruptly canceled its contract with Swadley’s FBK after receiving heavy criticism for guaranteeing to cover the company’s losses and pay...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boy Scouts Of America#Obi#Blood#Charity#The Last Frontier Council#Oklahoma Blood Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy