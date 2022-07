I'm using a Macbook Pro for my home stuff but have got a Windows 10 laptop for work. I'd like to use a single keyboard and mouse so one of the obvious choices would be to get the generic version of MX Keys Mini and MX Master 3. However, I'd prefer to get the Mac version and put up with a few differences in keyboard layout for when I'm working on my windows machine. When I spoke to Logitech support, they couldn't guarantee that it would work that way round and recommended the generic kit. I guess they are just covering themselves.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO