DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes fire chief announced he will be stepping down at the end of the year. Ryan Swanson, fire chief for Detroit Lakes, said he will remain a member of the department going forward, but the hourly demands of the volunteer fire chief position became too great as he took a larger role at Swansons' Repair Inc. following the retirement of his father, who was also a former city fire chief.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO