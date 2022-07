Rizzo initially said at the beginning of June that the Nationals wouldn't be trading the recently-crowned Home Run Derby champion, but with the chances of a contract extension now all but out the window, a trade appears imminent. Soto has recorded 20 home runs, 45 RBI and a league-leading 84 walks this season, along with a .243/.400/.480 slash line over 97 games this season.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 19 MINUTES AGO