Georgia nursing students get hands-on experience in simulation lab

Family Practice Center, PC, is proud to have three of their family medicine physicians—Dr. Jim Wheeler, Dr. C. Steven Schramm, and Dr. Tyler Wheeler—honored as Atlanta magazine Top Doctors for 2022. All three providers are incredibly grateful to their peers in the medical field for being nominated and making this all possible. Dr. Jim Wheeler, founder and CEO of Family Practice Center, is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. Dr. Wheeler was president of his medical school class. He attended Harvard Medical School Massachusetts General Hospital for his residency in psychiatry before attending UCLA for his family practice residency. He also is a diplomat of the American Board of Family Practice and a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Dr. C. Steven Schramm is a partner at Family Practice Center and board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. He is a diplomat of the American Board of Family Medicine and a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Dr. Tyler Wheeler is board certified in both family and sports medicine. All three providers serve as adjunct medical professors with the Emory University School of Medicine.Family Practice Center is the highest-rated primary care practice in Georgia. They perform a wide variety of healthcare services, including internal medicine, preventive medicine, musculoskeletal medicine and integrative wellness, women’s health, mental health services, dermatology, and sports medicine. The practice is expanding rapidly, recently opening new locations in Canton and Cumming, with new offices opening in Buckhead and Smyrna next year.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO