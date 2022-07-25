ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia nursing students get hands-on experience in simulation lab

By Lindsay Tuman
fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME, Ga. - A grant is helping metro Atlanta nursing students get high-tech hands-on training before they touch real-life patients. Wellstar awarded the money to the nursing program at Georgia Highlands College specifically to help grow its simulation lab. Nursing students at Georgia Highlands College are getting a chance...

www.fox5atlanta.com

fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Highlands College ceases operations in response to 'threat'

MARIETTA, Ga. - Georgia Highlands College said it's ceasing operations for the day in response to a "threat." Before noon on Tuesday, the college said the Marietta campus of the college was closing while law enforcement investigated a threat to the campus. Later, the college asked people to exit all...
MARIETTA, GA
wrganews.com

Harbin Clinic Husband and Wife Physicians lead “Walk and Talk”

Harbin Clinic husband and wife physicians, pulmonologist Dr. Harsha Banavasi and internal medicine physician Dr. Anandita Arora, are excited to lead the upcoming TRED of Rome/Floyd County’s Walk & Talk on Saturday, July 30th. The scenic walk begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Truist Bank parking lot on 100 East Second Ave., Rome, GA. The event is free and open to the public.
ROME, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Family Practice Center, PC

Family Practice Center, PC, is proud to have three of their family medicine physicians—Dr. Jim Wheeler, Dr. C. Steven Schramm, and Dr. Tyler Wheeler—honored as Atlanta magazine Top Doctors for 2022. All three providers are incredibly grateful to their peers in the medical field for being nominated and making this all possible. Dr. Jim Wheeler, founder and CEO of Family Practice Center, is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. Dr. Wheeler was president of his medical school class. He attended Harvard Medical School Massachusetts General Hospital for his residency in psychiatry before attending UCLA for his family practice residency. He also is a diplomat of the American Board of Family Practice and a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Dr. C. Steven Schramm is a partner at Family Practice Center and board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. He is a diplomat of the American Board of Family Medicine and a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Dr. Tyler Wheeler is board certified in both family and sports medicine. All three providers serve as adjunct medical professors with the Emory University School of Medicine.Family Practice Center is the highest-rated primary care practice in Georgia. They perform a wide variety of healthcare services, including internal medicine, preventive medicine, musculoskeletal medicine and integrative wellness, women’s health, mental health services, dermatology, and sports medicine. The practice is expanding rapidly, recently opening new locations in Canton and Cumming, with new offices opening in Buckhead and Smyrna next year.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

2 Clayton County physicians ranked among Top Doctors in Atlanta Magazine

ATLANTA — Twenty-three physicians from Georgia Urology – the largest urology practice in Georgia – rank among Atlanta’s Top Doctors in Atlanta magazine’s July issue including Riverdale physicians Dr. Daniel Canter and Dr. Barry M. Zisholtz . The list annually honors notable physicians among the...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta now in COVID 'red zone' | What this means

ATLANTA — Coronavirus cases are on the rise and Atlanta has made it back to the red zone. This means that the average number of cases in Georgia is exceeding 200 for every 100,000 people. According to recent data by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Fulton County saw...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

AdventHealth Redmond celebrates 50 years of Service

On Thursday morning, July 21, AdventHealth Redmond hosted the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce. for a Business Before Hours event to celebrate the hospital’s 50 years of service to the Rome-Floyd. community. Hospital team members, local business leaders, and the Rome Floyd Chamber gathered under a tent to. eat...
ROME, GA
Explore Atlanta

I’m homeless in Atlanta due to an eviction. What can I do?

"No apartment will rent to me even though I have a job. What can I do? Thanks for any kind advice." (Jay) Google homelessness resources in Atlanta. Many nonprofits assist with getting housing set up when you're facing obstacles. Be persistent and if you call a place that can't assist then ask of they have any referrals for you. I would do this first for the short term and then look at the other options people have posted for you. Some nonprofits can even help with shared living arrangements or alternative living situations like a tiny home or RV. ——Penny Rode.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Rome Chief of Police receives award

Rome Police Department Chief of Police, Denise Downer-McKinney, has been awarded Outstanding Chief of the Year by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP). Chief Downer-McKinney was selected for her service to the association, service to the community and accomplishments as a law enforcement administrator. With more than 37 years of experience with the Rome Police Department, Chief Downer-McKinney has built her career around caring for her community.
ROME, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Murder of Patricia Hanlon unsolved for 22 years

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The murder of a Georgia woman has remained unsolved for the past 22 years. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on July 27, 2000, the body of Patricia Hanlon, 53, was found in her Cartersville apartment. A concerned co-worker went to check Hanlon at the apartment, located at 130 North Erwin […]
CARTERSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Waterless nail care service now available in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Varnish Lane is a waterless nail care facility that started in D.C. back in 2015. They offer completely waterless, eco-friendly manicures and pedicures. Founder Lauren Dunne says it's the first brand to bring the waterless nail care concept to the East Coast, has eight locations, and is now the largest waterless brand in the country.
ATLANTA, GA
Kennardo G. James

Taking a Look at Lake Lanier

Many consider Lake Lanier to be the most dangerous lake in America.David Goldman / AP. America is well known for having a lot of beautiful lakes, and many people love to use them for water sports and other activities every year.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Town Center at Cobb to host Caffeine & Octane car show

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of America’s largest monthly car shows will be held at Kennesaw’s Town Center at Cobb Aug. 7. The Caffeine & Octane Atlanta car show was previously held at Road Atlanta and typically boasts over 1,000 vehicles, including exotics, British vehicles and convertibles. The...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Study finds Georgia's most dangerous roads are in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - Those who drive in the metro Atlanta area know how dangerous the roads can be. A new study aims to shed light on areas that are especially dangerous to navigate, not because of infrastructure, but because of people speeding or driving under the influence. "Driving in general is...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] “Supplies 4 Success” event planned for Saturday

Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – “Supplies 4 Success” (formerly known as “Give a Kid a Chance”) is a massive event on Saturday (July the 30th) that involves several local churches and organizations and provides children in need with free bookbags and school supplies they will need for the coming school year.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

