Woman who won $146K in lottery pays it forward by handing out gift cards to strangers

Incoming students at the University of Michigan Medical School (UMMS) staged a walkout during the keynote speaker's address at the school's White Coat Ceremony on Sunday. The protest reportedly comes after a petition opposing the selection of Dr. Kristin Collier, who has anti-abortion views, as the keynote speaker for the July 24 event was denied by the school's dean, Dr. Marschall Runge. A video shared by Twitter user @PEScorpiio shows several dozen people—including white coat-wearing students and some parents—getting up from their seats and heading for the auditorium doors as soon as Collier begins her speech. The video has been viewed more than 7.1 million times.

"Incoming medical students walk out at University of Michigan’s white coat ceremony as the keynote speaker is openly anti-abortion," @PEScorpiio captioned the short clip. According to The Michigan Daily , more than 340 incoming and current University of Michigan medical students and 72 community members—including graduate students, alumni and Michigan Medicine residents and physicians—signed the petition calling on the University to select an alternative speaker for the ceremony. The petitioners pointed out that Collier has shared a number of anti-abortion posts on social media and made comments expressing her opposition to abortion in interviews.

Collier, an assistant professor of medicine at UMMS, has been quite vocal about her strong anti-abortion beliefs, reports MSN . This includes a May 2022 tweet that reads: "Holding on to a view of feminism where one fights for the rights of all women and girls, especially those who are most vulnerable. I can't not lament the violence directed at my prenatal sisters in the act of abortion, done in the name of autonomy." Collier, who is also the director of the UM Medical School Program on Health Spirituality & Religion, has reportedly even gone as far as to comparer abortion to "oppression."

Over 340 incoming and current University of Michigan medical students have signed a petition opposing the selection of Dr. Kristin Collier as the keynote speaker…



Many believed the decision to have Collier as this year's White Coat Ceremony's keynote speaker is a betrayal of the University of Michigan's commitment to stand by abortion rights and continue providing abortion care in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June. "While we support the rights of freedom of speech and religion, an anti-choice speaker as a representative of the University of Michigan undermines the University's position on abortion and supports the non-universal, theology-rooted platform to restrict abortion access, an essential part of medical care," the petition reads. "This is not simply a disagreement on personal opinion; through our demand, we are standing up in solidarity against groups who are trying to take away human rights and restrict medical care."

"We demand that [the university] stands in solidarity with us and selects a speaker whose values align with institutional policies, students, and the broader medical community. This speaker should inspire the next generation of healthcare providers to be courageous advocates for patient autonomy and our communities," the petition urged. However, in a statement to reporters, Michigan Medicine spokeswoman Mary Masson claimed Collier was selected by the Gold Humanism Honor Society for her medical qualifications, and that the University will not retract this decision solely based on Collier's views on abortion.

"The University of Michigan does not revoke an invitation to a speaker based on their personal beliefs," Masson stated. "However, the White Coat Ceremony will not be used as a forum to air personal political or religious beliefs; it will focus on welcoming students into the profession of medicine." An incoming medical student (who prefers to remain anonymous to protect her from potential repercussions from her school) said that the selection of Collier as the keynote speaker at the White Coat Ceremony—a traditional event during which incoming students receive their first white coat, marking their entry into medicine—is particularly upsetting for incoming students.

"You've got these incoming (medical students) who voted and organized and demonstrated very clearly that they don't want Dr. Collier speaking there," they said. "They don't want this representative of the medical school welcoming them into a medical profession that is supposed to be respecting patient autonomy." Another incoming medical student, who also requested to remain anonymous, noted that the fact that the coalition of incoming students signed this petition even before meeting one another or arriving at the university reflects the importance of this issue to the student body.

"More than half of matriculants to (medical) school now are assigned female at birth. These are people who are directly affected by her being given a platform," they said. "(Our class is) almost entirely strangers to one another, and yet, we have collectively banded together. More than half of us responded to a survey from someone that we don't even know to say, 'This is a human rights issue and we have a voice in this.'"

A Kentucky woman shared her unexpected windfall with her community after winning $146,351.74 in a Kentucky Lottery online game. Crystal Dunn from Louisville, Kentucky, had little hope of actually winning the lottery jackpot when she half-heartedly made a $20 wager in the Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play—something she does for fun from time to time. Yet, on the evening of July 7, Dunn kept one eye on the television show she was watching and the other on the computer on which she'd just placed her bet.

Moments after she made the wager, an unexpected message flashed on Dunn's computer screen: "JACKPOT WINNER! $146,351.74." The single mother of three was stunned. Speaking to The Washington Post , Dunn recalled exclaiming, "No way, no way! That's not possible" to her kids. She didn't believe it until she received a confirmation email from lottery officials, revealed a news release from the Kentucky Lottery. The next morning, Dunn drove to the Kentucky Lottery office to collect her winnings. After depositing her check—$103,909.73 after taxes—she thought about how she would spend the windfall on herself or her family.

As Crystal Dunn drove home from the Kentucky Lottery office with her check, “I thought, I want to share this with others in some way.”



"I was thinking about the first thing I want to do with it," Dunn recalled. "I thought, I want to share this with others in some way. I just received this amazing gift, and I wanted to share that." Determined to pay forward her stroke of good luck, she stopped at her local Meijer grocery store on the way back home and purchased $2,000 in gift cards. Next, Dunn walked around the store handing them out to random shoppers in the store, who were all strangers to her. "A lot of people were in disbelief," she said of the 20 lucky recipients who were stunned by her surprising gesture and some of whom asked to give her a hug in return.

The 42-year-old explained that she was motivated to pay it forward "because I know what it’s like to struggle." She moved from one foster home to the next from the age of 9 until 16, when she ran away and started taking care of herself. "I had a very hard childhood," Dunn said. "I went through a lot of things that kids should never go through. I have gone without many things." Despite her rough upbringing, Dunn was determined to forge a better future for herself. She put herself through college and landed a stable job at a health insurance business, where she still works.

"No matter what life you have, you do have a choice, and you can make decisions to make it better and to make a positive impact on others' lives," she said. "You just have to push forward." Dunn is proud of the life she has created for herself and hopes her story will inspire others—particularly children—who are facing similar challenges. "When I won the money, in a way I wished it was someone else, because I do okay. I can take care of myself," Dunn said. "I never expected this in my wildest dreams to happen, nor did I expect to be all over the news."

Although Dunn initially declined interview requests, she realized that she was presented with a rare opportunity to spread some positivity. "My first thought was to turn them down," she said of the interview requests. "Then, I got to thinking about why this news spread. The news is filled with stories of people doing horrible things to one another, and this causes us all to lose hope." Chip Polston, the senior vice president of communications for Kentucky Lottery, revealed that his staff was touched by Dunn's decision to share her winnings.

Crystal Dunn won more than $146,000 playing the lottery — but she didn’t keep all the money for herself.



"It wasn't like she won millions of dollars," said Polston. "She had the foresight to take $2,000 and just go make the day of 20 random people in this grocery store." For most winners, he added, "it's really not the material things that have brought them the most joy, it's what they were able to do for other people." This certainly is the case for Dunn, who said she will use the remaining funds—which she estimates will be about $75,000 once further taxes are taken out—for things she was already saving up for, such as a new car and perhaps some home improvements. The most special aspect of her win, she said, is that she shared her luck with her community. "I believe in trying to help others," she said.

As the Ukrainian military continues to defend the nation against Russian forces, they've found a staunch supporter in 10-year-old Valeria Yezhova. The young girl has been raising money to buy humanitarian aid and equipment for the Ukrainian army by playing checkers with strangers on the streets of Kyiv. For days, Yezhova sat at a small folding table outside the sliding doors of a shopping center with a sign that reads, "We are helping the Ukrainian army." It proved to be a successful venture for the youngster as shoppers were more than happy to drop a few hryvni—the Ukrainian national currency—into her shoebox and give her a run for her money on the checkers board.

However, what most of them didn't realize is that Yezhova is actually the world champion for her age in checkers, also known as draughts, since winning the title last summer. "Valeria asked me how she could help the Ukrainian army," Yezhova's mother Liubov told CNN . "I asked her what she does best, she replied that she is good at checkers. That's how this idea came about." In fact, Yezhova—who has been training since she was 7—is so "good at checkers" that it only takes her minutes to defeat her street challengers, which have included people of all ages.

As they dropped however much they liked into the box of steadily growing bills, some of Yezhova's opponents also asked for a picture with the talented youngster, thanks to her growing national fame. A video of the child presenting her hard-earned money—which was the equivalent of $700, raised over a week outside the shopping center—to celebrity activist Serhiy Prytula spread like wildfire across the internet since being shared online by Prytula earlier this month. In the clip, the activist is seen choking up when Yezhova pulls out the stack of bills from her bag and extends it to him.

After the heartwarming moment went viral on social media, Yezhova's mother's Facebook page saw an influx of messages from people asking where they could find the young phenomenon to challenge her to a game of checkers. "Valeria is already a legend here," said Dmitro Penzev, who rushed from work to play a game—one he would unsurprisingly lose—with Yezhova after his wife spotted her at the shopping center. "You would rather lose to her, she is doing a great job helping the Ukrainian army. She has probably touched the whole of Ukraine."

Word of Yezhova's efforts has already reached the front line of Ukraine's defense against Russia's ongoing invasion. Yezhova was surprised when a woman showed her a photo of her husband's unit thanking the checkers champion for what she has been doing for them. "It was a strange feeling," Yezhova said. "I guess I felt gratitude to the military that they protect us and despite the fact that I do much less than them they want to thank me." Speaking of how the war has impacted her life, the youngster said: "Of course I would like to live a normal life, but during the war it is difficult. This is an unpleasant feeling, there are a lot of negative emotions."

Yezhova and her family spent the first week of the war in a school basement as Russian forces occupied a neighborhood outside Kyiv where her grandparents live. Although they later fled to the western city of Lviv when the fighting intensified, the family eventually decided to return home to the capital. "These children are a great example of how we can help each other, a good example that Russia can't beat us," said 18-year-old Mykola Sorokin, who also played—and lost—a game against Yezhova. The young girl, who is both the European and world champion for her age group, will return to Turkey next month for the European youth championship where she will face players up to 13 years old.

By now, Peter Keath has come to expect winter Wednesdays at work to be filled with a nonstop stream of football talk. "I like training day. Yeah, we got good players," his teammate Tyler Wilson tells him, as the pair scrub a car clean. Even on their half-hour drive to Echuca Moama on the Victorian-New South Wales border, their conversation is all about the approaching footy training. According to ABC , both men play for the Echuca Moama Rockets, an Australian rules football team for players with intellectual disabilities that has changed the lives of its players for more than a decade.

If looking for some inspiration today and over the weekend, read this piece by @NormanHermant ⁩ on the Moama Rockets. https://t.co/cx7yOUsqpI — Ben Carroll (@BenCarrollMP) July 21, 2022

It all began 12 years ago when local Australian rules football—aka Australian football or Aussie rules—coach Mark McGann noticed a group of players on their own at the oval field. "Why are they... pushed across the other side of the ground? And why [aren't] there more people being involved in helping these people out?" asked McGann, who is better known as Cheezel in the community because of his red hair. Working together with team manager Suellen Betts—who is also the mother of one of the original Rockets—he quickly put into motion the launch of an all-abilities team.

"One great thing about Aussie rules football is that it can be played by virtually anyone... no matter what their size, weight, whatever," McGann explained. "When I saw this, I thought, 'Well, it's definitely applied to this as well.'" Today, the Rockets feature a wide spectrum of ages, ability and gender. "The biggest challenge, I think, is working out the right way to talk to the individual players," said coach Graeme Glanville, who has been training the team for about five years. Like many of those involved with the Rockets, the coach has a personal connection to the team: his son plays for the Rockets.

"I just love it. I love watching them get out there and get a smile and get near the football and enjoy themselves," Glanville said. "Some of 'em are full-on footballers that are brilliant at it... and others, they're not an athlete really at all. We try to accommodate everyone. It's all-ability. So, even if we gotta carry you around out there, we'll figure out a way to get you a kick." During games, the focus is more on what the experience is like for players than the score. Every three or four weeks, the Rockets take part in a series of games scheduled by the Victorian Football Integration Development Association—a competition for players with an intellectual disability. For team members and their families, these games offer an experience that most Australians take for granted.

"They can have a typical day of footy, just like everybody else," Betts explained. "Mum and dad can go to the footy, watch their child play, just like a regular family. So, that's all you want in life, really. Some of these parents have never thought their child would play footy [or] would have a day of traveling around the countryside supporting them." Wilson's parents agree, revealing that they've witnessed their son blossom during his time with the Rockets. "He's really out of his shell now. It's great," Gary Wilson said, while Elaine Wilson added: "It gets us out of the house. And we love supporting, not just Tyler, but all of them. They're a great bunch of guys and girls."

Many of the Rockets players are part of supported work crews run by disability service provider Vivid. Scott Alexander, the chief executive of the nonprofit, shared that he has witnessed the team make a significant impact on its players over the years. "If I was to pinpoint one thing, it's that growth in self-belief, confidence and social interaction. It's very healthy," Alexander said. Although it's a major commitment for everyone involved with the team—from organizing and running training, fundraising and planning the team's travel to games—they say they wouldn't trade it for anything. "It brings great joy, not just to these guys and girls wanting to play a game of football, but to everyone that's involved," McGann said. "The satisfaction of watching these smiles on these faces, not just on the players, but even on the parents and the carers on the sidelines... it's a great, great thing to be involved in."

Alicia Silverstone has revealed that she still shares a bed with her preteen son, Bear. Silverstone shares a very close bond with her son and it's evident in her Instagram pictures as well. While there has been a mixed response from some quarters to her style of parenting, the majority are lauding her and are supportive of her for leading the way in being more expressive and sharing a close bond with her kid. The 'Clueless' actor says she is simply following what nature has taught us all along. “I’m a natural mama, and I’m a loving mama. I believe in love, I believe in nature, and our society is scared of nature and love,” she said on The Ellen Fisher Podcast 's latest episode.

Silverstone addressed the comments of people trying to mom-shame her for parenting her 11-year-old, whom she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, in her own style. Ellen Fisher introduced Alicia as someone who “is happy for people to think what they want about how she’s raising her child, even if it raises eyebrows because her alternative parenting techniques work for her family. Which included co-sleeping, elimination communication, her son Bear’s long hair, teaching him to question everything he’s told, raising him vegan, and not punishing him.”

The actor has been criticized for her “attachment parenting” style, but she explains that it helps them become independent as they get older. “Every choice I make is either based on instinct or deep research,” she said, before adding that she doesn't want to raise her kid in any other way. “I just think it’s delicious. I think being a mom is the most precious, most unbelievable experience in this world, and it’s not for everyone, and anyone who doesn’t want to do it shouldn’t do it, but for me, it’s so divine, and I wanted to savor every moment of his life,” she said.

When asked about her alternative parenting style, she responded, “The things I’m doing I’m not inventing. I didn’t invent any of it. It’s just me following nature. Bear and I still sleep together. If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are animals if you put your baby over there, your baby is going to get eaten, so it’s not ideal for your baby to be over there.” The actor added, "Well, if I were sleeping outside in a tent, I wouldn’t put him in a separate tent.”

Alicia Silverstone is no stranger to going against the grain. She's been mocked for taking a different path for a long time, but it has once never deterred her from being herself. She was also one of the first Hollywood celebrities to go vegan and she did it way before it was became a mainstream concept. As a parent, some of the choices that drew barbs from critics include chewing food for Bear, potty training as an infant, letting her son have long hair and co-sleeping, among other things. She also introduced Bear only much later to sugar and other processed foods as he was very “macrobiotic.” Silverstone believes she has given him a really good foundation and he can tell the difference now as he explores food independently and make his own choices.

Many supported Silverstone's parenting choices and said they wished they were this close with their children."You don't belong in the American culture of parenting Alicia.😄 If you ever wonder about your parenting ways, just remember there is at least one country in this world with mothers who do exactly what you're doing. And unpleasant behavioral issues are almost unheard of. I've lived both here in the US and there, and my gosh, I chose to do my mothering the same as in my culture. No issues at all. The standards here are the way they are because most women don't know any better. Not their fault though," wrote one user.

Experts say there's no issue with Silverstone co-sleeping with her son. "I have always told parents that sharing a bed with your child is a personal decision, not a medical decision," said Dr. Rebecca Fisk, a pediatrician at Lenox Hill Hospital at Northwell Health in New York, reported Yahoo News. Elizabeth Matheis, a licensed clinical psychologist, says everyone has their parenting style. "We all come from different backgrounds and the rules, or parenting guidelines, vary greatly — it's what works for you and your family," said Elizabeth Matheis, a clinical psychologist at Psychological and Educational Consulting, LLC, in Livingston, New Jersey.







They've made it official! No, I'm not talking about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. I'm referring to the more than 90-year partnership between Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. Longtime fans of the dynamic duo were thrilled last week when the official Looney Tunes Instagram account appeared to confirm something about the pair that many had suspected for years. I am, of course, alluding to the potentially flirtatious undertones of the long-running friendship-cum-rivalry between Bugs and Daffy that worshippers have lovingly dubbed "Baffy."

The official Instagram account of the animated comedy more or less confirmed the possibility of a Bugs/Daffy romance on July 11 by sharing a short video compilation of some adorable interactions between the two characters, including moments like dances, laughs and flirtatious glances. "Did someone say baffy?" the profile captioned the post. Whoever is managing the account also went on a commenting spree of replying to the excited responses of overjoyed Baffy fans. Here are some of their responses that appeared to further solidify the fan theories.

The official acknowledgment of "Baffy" took a life of its own when someone reposted the Instagram comments to Tumblr , where they quickly went viral. "Baffy is canon" soon become the site’s #1 trending topic with long-term Baffy shippers feeling vindicated.

It didn't take long for those previously unaware of the fandom to discover the wealth of pre-existing Baffy fanart and the headcanon that Bugs and Daffy are the adoptive parents of the Warner siblings from Animaniacs.

Here are some "Baffy" fanart and memes that have popped up on the platform:

Employees have seen their disposable income reduce drastically in recent times due to inflation. Many are forced to look for new jobs with their employers refusing to compensate them fairly and as per market standards. Major companies, on the other hand, want to boast about their record profits while also poorly paying their employees. One employee explained how their boss was left red-faced after they quit the job after being denied a hike. A Reddit user who goes by NonVeganMillennial on the platform explained how their company lost an entire department after they refused a hike to employees on the pretext that it wasn't in line with the salary policy. "No, your salary policy is not what will determine my future salary. Not in this job market," they titled the post. The Reddit thread went viral, being upvoted more than 13k times.

Businesswoman and businessman arguing in office passageway - stock photo/Getty Images

"A year ago, I walked into my boss' office and demanded a 15% salary raise. I presented to him some statistics on the average salary in my field of work and the number of years of experience I had at the time," they wrote. "I told him that he had told me that he was pleased with my performance, so I wanted the average." The worker's boss argued that they were asking too much of a hike, considering the company salary policy. "He told me that the salary raise I asked for wasn't in line with the company's salary policy and that he could give me at most 5%," they wrote before adding that their boss even tried to shame them for being demanding. "He also told me how outrageous my demand was since it would mean that I would get more than others in the same department who had more years of experience than me," they wrote.

The employee decided that they wasn't any point arguing with the boss but decided to find a new job that respected their work. "I contacted a friend of mine who works in the recruiting business. He made a few calls, and a week later I was at a job interview with another company in the same city. They offered me a 25% salary increase and more benefits," they wrote. "I gave my boss the 1 month's + current month's notice as is the law in Denmark. He was furious. I told my colleagues about the situation, and all four of them asked for my friend's number, and 3 months later they had all found a higher-paid position."

Businesswoman interviewing a woman for a job/Getty Images

The multimillion-dollar company lost important projects as a result. "The entire department and all the knowledge disappeared because a company that made a 15 million USD profit didn't want to pay their workers a fair share. Last I heard, they had found two newly educated workers to replace us, but have had to turn down several potential multi-million dollar sales projects because those projects are NOT going to happen without that department being fully staffed. But oh well, they saved a few pennies in salary expenses."

The majority of users backed the employee in the comments section. One user explained that the culture at companies had changed over the decades and it meant that the onyl way to get a proper hike was to jump companies. "I saw this somewhere and it made perfect sense to me: people USED to stay with companies because raises were fair, you got pension, etc. In other words, the company took care of you. Nowadays, the only way to get a fair raise is to get a new job. The culture they’ve created is coming back to bite them in the a$$. Good for you OP for making them pay through the nose. Damn, I need a recruiter friend lol," they wrote .

As yet another mass shooting turned what was supposed to be a patriotic celebration into a day of tragedy and fear earlier this month, Alexandra Kaehler, an interior designer from Winnetka, Illinois, felt compelled to do something for those most affected by the tragedy. Kaehler took to Instagram on July 5—the day after the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killed seven people and injured dozens more—to crowdsource a list of accessible mental health therapists that people could reach out to. The mom of three also offered to pay for mental health services for those who needed help but couldn't afford it.

In the days after the Highland Park shooting, a mom in the community took to Instagram to crowdsource a list of available mental health therapists to whom people could reach out.



"I feel helpless right now," Kaehler wrote . "But there are people who are traumatized by what they saw, and if there's one thing I know it’s that therapy is so incredibly important. Hopefully, this is one *tiny* thing I can do to help right now." Speaking to Good Morning America , she revealed that within hours of her sharing the post, more than 100 therapists asked to be added to her list, which Kaehler said she shared publicly so anyone could reach out. Today, the list has the names and contact details of more than 200 therapists.

"It just gave me so much hope in humanity in how ready and willing people were to help," said Kaehler. "And I hope that it has an even wider reach than I know." She was at a July Fourth parade in her hometown of Winnetka with her family when she heard about a shooter opening fire on paradegoers in Highland Park—which is just 15 minutes away—with a high-powered weapon, Kaehler revealed. When I think about the experience that I’m having watching all of this unfold and thinking about what her experience was, it pales in comparison obviously, but I felt just really incapacitated," she said. "It had never happened this close to home for me."

Kaehler's friend, Natalie Lorentz, was among those who barely survived the attack as she was sitting near some of the individuals who were killed in the attack. "I have moments where I feel panic and anxiety and like I'm back there, and then moments of just overwhelming sadness for what us and so many other people had to go through and then just numbness where I'm compartmentalizing and trying to put one foot in front of the other," said Lorentz, who attended the parade with her husband, mother and three young sons. "It's really just been a whirlwind of emotions."

She added that she is worried about the long-term psychological impact of the attack on her sons and the mental health struggles they may face in the future. "They're young and not fully aware really of everything that took place that day. I'm more worried about a month from now, three months from now, what implications that holds for them," Lorentz explained. Jamie Kreiter, a Chicago-based licensed clinical social worker, revealed that it was this very concern that prompted her to respond to Kaehler's call for help. "People are forever changed by traumatic experiences," said Kreiter, CEO and founder of Nurture Therapy, LLC. "This community will be forever changed by this tragedy, so how do we heal? How do we move forward and mobilize?"

Although she and her family were safe, she—like several others—experienced secondary trauma, "a type of trauma that comes from hearing about or seeing a traumatic event without physically being there or even having a direct connection to the event," said Kreiter. "What you experience is similar to symptoms of trauma -- picturing yourself there, difficulty with concentration or focus, feeling overwhelmed and flooded by those images, difficulty sleeping, being hypervigilant and feeling that your safety has been disrupted." The social worker revealed that thousands of people in Highland Park have sought therapy services at the town's elementary school and high school, where therapists like herself have donated their services for free, since the attack.

"We're seeing people who are grieving not just loved ones who have been injured or lost but grieving the disrupted sense of safety," said Kreiter. "Or they're feeling overwhelmed with emotion or guilt, either that they were there or one small decision may have prevented them from being there. I think I speak for many providers and community members that you just feel this loss of control. People no longer feel a sense of safety. There are some people who weren't there but were deeply impacted and perhaps have some hesitation to seek services. Whether you were there or not there, this kind of trauma is very real."

For individuals who have felt unsettled or unsafe in wake of the ever-rising number of mass shootings in the country, Kreiter recommends these steps—in addition to seeking professional help—to improve their mental health: limit intake of the news and social media, especially before bed; lean on your support system and community; resume as much normalcy as possible and practice grounding and coping skills you are familiar with.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll-free number 800-273-8255 [TALK].

An employee of a food bank in Texas took to social media to address a question she often gets asked about her work. In a thread that's been liked by more than 87,300 people, Twitter user @AsToldByKaki shared that she often gets asked whether people lie and come get food even when they don't actually need it. Revealing that her short answer to this common misconception is an immediate "no," she clarified that the reality is a little more nuanced than that. "I work at a food bank, and I spend a lot of time at food pantries and food distributions. I get asked all the time, 'do you think people LIE and come to get food if they don't really NEED it?'" she wrote.

Explaining why it doesn't really matter if some people do lie to get food, @AsToldByKaki tweeted: "It doesn't matter and we don't care. I wish you could see the literal warehouse of food where I work. We will not run out. This idea that there are people 'abusing the system' is a myth. Also, people don't wait in line sometimes for hours just for fun. The problem is not 'people abusing the system,' it's actually the opposite. Not enough people are taking advantage of resources that could help their families. You don't have to be homeless, jobless, or even in extreme poverty to receive food assistance."

She further clarified the "we don't care" part in her tweet by explaining that while people do have to fill out a form to receive food, everything is self-declared. "So people could lie if they wanted to. But it's not policed because FOOD IS A HUMAN RIGHT. At the end of the day, our mission is to give out food," Kaki wrote. "Food insecurity is very complex and nuanced in these modern times we live in. Just because someone has a car/cell phone doesn't mean they cant struggle with food insecurity. It's a lot easier to get food or housing assistance than it is to get phone bills or auto payment assistance."

Speaking to Bored Panda about what prompted her to speak out on the matter, she said: "I tweeted it without really putting a lot of thought behind it after helping out at a food distribution in the August Texas heat. I was tired, and someone asked me the question I so often get asked: 'do you think people lie about needing food?' I've seen people line up at food pantries as early as 4 am. I've seen people borrow their neighbors' car to come pick up food for their families. I've seen people come on bikes, motorcycles, and on foot to carry what they can. Nobody does that for fun. It's free food, I don't even see how it can be abused."

"Do some people 'need it more than others?' Sure, but at the end of the day, everybody deserves to eat. Some people get all of their food from pantries, and some supplement what they've bought from the grocery store with food pantry food. Both are perfectly fine," Kaki continued. "There are just so many misconceptions about food banks, food pantries, and receiving assistance. I've worked in social services capacities for a long time, both as a volunteer and an employee, and I've heard so many stories from people in all kinds of situations. What I've learned is everyone's life is so complex, with ups and downs and unique stories. We simply can not judge or place a stigma on people who are just trying to get by, especially when it comes to something as essential as food."

Kaki's tweets prompted many to weigh in on the subject, with some sharing their own experiences with food banks. "I wish more people knew you don't have to be homeless to receive food assistance. You don't even have to be unemployed," she said. "In fact, a lot of people who receive food assistance work multiple underpaying jobs. Even people who usually get by fine without any assistance can still come to a food pantry if they have a need. Sometimes people have to pay a large bill, or they get sick and can't work, so the money that's usually there for food gets used somewhere else. Those people can still visit a food pantry until they are back up on their feet. Any time someone doesn't have food, that's a serious crisis. I also want people to know this: even if you could get by eating peanut butter crackers or your last can of beans doesn't mean you have to. You deserve to be nourished."

Shyja has received countless remarks—both solicited and unsolicited—about her mustache over the past few years. From appreciative comments praising her for confidently flaunting her facial hair to suggestions about the many home remedies that could help her get rid of it, the 35-year-old from the Kannur district in the southern state of Kerala, India, has heard it all. She has also been on the receiving end of harsh trolling online every time she makes the news. However, Shyja says none of it gets under her skin or has even come close to making her want to get rid of her mustache.

"All I can say is that I just like it. A lot," Shyja, who uses only one name, told BBC . She explained that like many women, she had wisps of facial hair above her lip for many years while growing up. Then, about five years ago, the mustache started getting thicker and Shyja was thrilled. Although people started mockingly calling her "meesakkari"—which translates to "woman with a moustache"—rather than get upset, Shyja embraced the title wholeheartedly. "I am in love with my moustache. I wouldn't shave it off even if am offered the most precious thing. Lots of people have made fun of me and stare at me," she told Onmanorama , clarifying that their taunts aren't what motivate her to keep her facial hair. "The only reason for it is that I really am fond of my mustache."

"Let it stay there below my nose. I have no problem about it; neither do my husband or family members. So, why do you worry about it," she asks those who are overly concerned about her pride and joy. "I am proud of my mustache. That is why my Facebook account is called Meesakkari. I even introduced myself as someone who proudly flaunts my mustache." Although she does regularly get her eyebrows threaded, Shyja revealed that she has never felt the urge to remove the hair above her upper lip. "I can't imagine living without it now. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, I disliked wearing a mask all the time because it covered my face," she explained.

"I love my moustache," Shyja wey be 35 years old tok, for her WhatsApp status section, below one foto of hersef.



"I've never felt that I'm not beautiful because I have this or that it's something I shouldn't have," Shyja stated, adding that she isn't trying to make a statement by sporting a mustache. It's just part of who she is. "I just do what I like. If I had two lives, maybe I'd live one for others," she said. She explained that she embraced this outlook on life after battling several health problems over the years. Shyja has undergone six surgeries over a decade, including one to remove a lump in her breast and another to remove cysts in her ovary. Her last surgery was a hysterectomy five years ago.

"Each time I came out of surgery, I would hope that I never had to go back into an operation theatre again," Shyja said. As difficult as it was to overcome one health crisis after the other, the journey solidified Shyja's belief that she should live her life to the fullest in a way that prioritizes her happiness. Having grown up a shy child in a village where women are rarely seen outside the house after 6 pm, Shyja enjoyed discovering a new kind of freedom when she moved to the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu with her husband. "My husband would go to work and return late. So I would sit outside the house in the evening, and sometimes I'd walk to the store alone at night if I needed something. No one cared. As I learned to do things on my own, it built my confidence," she explained.

Contrary to the trolls, both online and offline, who mock her mustache, Shyja's friends and family have been supportive of her choices. In fact, her teen daughter often tells her the mustache looks good on her. "People make fun of me saying, 'it's men who have mustaches, why would a woman have one?'" Shyja revealed, adding that one individual online even asked her why she can't pluck the hair strands above her lip when it's evident that she threads her eyebrows. "But isn't that about what I like—what to keep and what not to?" Shyja asks.