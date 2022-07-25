ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Analysis-Europe's diesel drivers bound for more Russian price pain

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GhuCn_0grp5qIP00

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Diesel drivers in Europe, already contending with record high prices, are in for even more pain at the pumps compared with those who rely on gasoline.

Restrictions on diesel imports from Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine have undermined the fuel’s status in Europe as a cheaper alternative to petrol, amplifying a cost of living crisis across the region.

"Fundamentally, Europe can't really survive without Russian diesel," lead clean products analyst at Kpler Kevin Wright said.

In addition to the direct impact on the estimated 140 million diesel motorists filling up in Europe, high diesel prices affect the wider economy and inflation as it is the preferred fuel of industry and farmers.

Fuel prices have widely rebounded from pandemic lows as the easing of lockdown measures spurred demand and refiners struggled to keep pace.

Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Western sanctions on Russia, a major energy exporter and the biggest supplier of diesel to Europe have tightened already strained supplies.

Concern about disruption to Russian diesel exports pushed average diesel prices at European pumps higher than gasoline in March for the first time and the gap is expected to widen, leading to successive price records.

Diesel’s premium to gasoline will reach around $25 per barrel (bbl) in the fourth quarter from around $13/bbl in the second quarter, data compiled from Energy Aspects and Wood Mackenzie showed.

"If you're driving a diesel powered vehicle you're probably going to get hit a little bit harder than if it's gasoline," Eugene Lindell, refining and products market analyst at FGE, said.

It's a particularly European problem.

The percentage of passenger cars that use diesel accounts for more than 40% of the European market, compared to 4.5% in the United States, according to Rystad Energy data.

The full impact of the energy market disruption linked to Russia's invasion, which Moscow terms a "special military operation" has yet to be felt.

EU leaders at the end of May agreed to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year as the bloc seeks to end its dependence on Russian energy.

The phased-in sanctions mean all seaborne Russian crude will be banned from early December and all Russian refined products two months later.

Many companies have already stopped buying Russian fuel and begun seeking alternatives.

One consequence is that European refineries are likely to be producing more gasoline compared with diesel.

European refiners seeking replacements for Russian Urals have turned to lighter, sweeter crudes, which yield gasoline rather than heavier diesel.

As a result, analysts see gasoline prices easing in the fourth quarter as seasonal demand drops, while diesel is likely to stay expensive.

"As European refiners continue to rely on light crude supplies to maximise diesel production, high gasoline supplies will likely continue to an extent, keeping global supplies ample as gasoline-rich crudes especially from West Africa, Caspian and the United States," energy analytics firm Vortexa said.

Meanwhile, European diesel imports from Russia have continued and hit 825,163 barrels per day (bpd) in the 1-19 July period, the highest since March, Vortexa said.

For June, diesel imports from Russia were only 10% below the 2017-2021 average.

EUROPE'S DIESEL LOVE AFFAIR IS OVER

Europe’s diesel dependency follows a policy adopted 25 years ago by EU countries to incentivise the purchase of diesel cars with tax breaks in the hope of reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

The shift from gasoline to diesel, which contains more energy by volume than gasoline, made the European vehicle fleet more efficient, but as the dieselgate scandal, made public in 2015, underlined diesel emits high levels of nitrogen oxide emissions and other air pollutants.

The rising cost of diesel is likely to exaggerate a shift away from diesel vehicles, although longer term, Europe is seeking to stop sales of all new fossil fuel cars from 2035. read more

A shift from diesel to gasoline cars has already been evident for several years, Rimoon Agaiby, head of Germany in the strategic consulting team at engineering and automotive consultancy Ricardo, said.

"Any differential in diesel price over gasoline would only be expected to support this trend," Agaiby added.

Data on the used car market suggests more people are trying to sell diesel vehicles compared with gasoline ones.

Online used car marketplace Motorway found the sale of second-hand diesel cars increased by 21% from May to June, compared to 13% increase in petrol cars.

While electric vehicles may eventually provide a solution, in the near term, the pain for Europe's consumers is likely to be increased by the wider impact on Europe's commercial fleet, which for now has no cost-effective substitute for diesel.

Already in June the cost of food in Europe increased by more than 11% year-on-year, Eurostat figures show, as diesel was one of many factors increasing production costs, which ultimately are passed on to consumers.

"Agricultural production and food processing is energy intensive, for instance, crop production relies heavily on fuel for agricultural machinery… [and] rising transportation cost affect food prices,” the European Central Bank (ECB) said in a June report.

Reporting by Rowena Edwards and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

A 300m Vodka Pipeline Was Just Discovered in Ukraine

An illegal “vodka pipeline” has been discovered by a group of patrolling Ukrainian border officials near the southeastern city of Podilsk. According to the Ukrainian government, the pipeline was used to transport bootleg alcohol from Ukraine into Moldova. “Three hundred meters of polyethlene pipe stretched from the state...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diesel Cars#Business Economics#Gas Prices#Diesel Fuel#Russian#Western#European#Energy Aspects
money.com

Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge

Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
TRAFFIC
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

512K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy