Weather: Cooler, more comfortable week ahead

By Alexander Wasilenko
 3 days ago

A cold front continues to barrel through the Northeast with scattered showers/downpours and thunderstorms. That front will act to cool us down as we move into the overnight. However, until then we must battle through some more heat and humidity today. Temperatures are in the 60s/70s this morning alongside muggy dew points and soggy conditions. Take it slow on the roads and drive safe.

This afternoon, isolated downpours and thunderstorms will wane to the east-southeast as our cold front sails out to sea. As this occurs, temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Behind the front, west winds will take over allowing for a drop in humidity. Drier skies will arrive by the evening after tallying an additional 0.25″ to 0.75″ rain by the end of the afternoon.

Tuesday, high temperatures return to near normal with readings in the upper 70s to low 80s. The best part about tomorrow’s forecast will be the more comfortable conditions that lie ahead. Dew point temperatures will dip back into the 50s instead of the 70s like we have been dealing with the last week or so. Our near seasonable and comfier Tuesday forecast will be accompanied by high pressure and partly to mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

