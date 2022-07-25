ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBO: Extending enhanced ACA subsidies permanently may net 4.8M increase in signups each year

The Congressional Budget Office projected permanently extending enhanced ACA subsidies...

Fed unleashes another big rate hike to curb inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in three decades to tame high inflation. The Fed’s move will raise its key rate, which affects many consumer...
Fed raises rates by 75 basis points; sees weakening economic data

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate three-quarters of a percentage point in an effort to cool the most intense bout of inflation since the 1980 s, with "continued increases" in borrowing costs despite evidence of a slowdown in the economy. "Inflation remains elevated, reflecting pandemic-related supply and demand…
Patent Issued for System and method for the management of liability risk selection (USPTO 11379927): AllDigital Specialty Insurance

-- A patent by the inventors Alwis, Athula (Belle Meade, NJ, US), filed on March 17, 2021. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The underwriting process for insurance can be a long and drawn out process, depending upon the type of insurance being sought and the proposed insured. In the consumer market, a policy for automobile insurance can generally be underwritten within a day, and many companies are now offering insurance through online portals in which coverage can be obtained rapidly upon answering a few questions. In the commercial market, the time frame for a commercial insurer to rate, quote and bind a typical management liability policy can range from a period of from 4-6 weeks, and sometimes even longer. This time period starts after the proposed insured has completed a multi-page (around 10 pages), multi-question application (around 40 questions), and where many of the questions include several sub-parts. Next, the underwriting process can be considered to have two elements, or phases, the first phase being the decision-making process, and the second phase being the delivery process, that is, the steps of getting the approved policy to the proposed insured.
Patent Issued for Flight trajectory prediction system and flight trajectory-borne automated delay risk transfer system and corresponding method thereof (USPTO 11379920): Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd.

-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Biason, Gianni (Wallisellen, CH), Steinmann,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11379920, is. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. (. Zurich, Switzerland. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
Crop Insurance Market Size and Share, Investment Feasibility, Industry Grow Rate, Revenue Generation & COVID-19 Impact Analysis by : The Crop Insurance Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 12.5 billion and Grow at CAGR 6.5 % Over Forecasts Period 2022-2028 – Agriculture Insurance Company of India, American Financial Group, CHUBB, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited | Research by Intelligence Market Report

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2022 -- Crop insurance is a system that provides protection against declines in the price of farm commodities and losses caused by natural disasters, such as drought and hail, disease, wildlife, floods, fire and pests. Crop insurance involves participation from groups of insureds such as farmers, ranchers and other agricultural producers; many countries have put into place mandatory requirements for farmers to purchase crop insurance when they take out loans to produce crops.
Census Bureau: 'Occupation, Earnings & Job Characteristics' (Part 1 of 2)

WASHINGTON , July 28 (TNSrep) -- The U.S. Census Bureau issued the following report (No. P70-178) by. entitled "Occupation, Earnings & Job Characteristics." Work is a critical component of our lives and provides a way to obtain material and nonmonetary benefits like employer-provided health insurance. Scholars suggest that our identities are also tied to the notion of "what we do" (Christiansen, 1999), and that who we are is determined partly by our occupational identity (Skorikov and Vondracek, 2011). However, work is time consuming--the.
Insurance Information Institute: Investors fund lawsuits without disclosing role

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Investors with no stake in a lawsuit beyond wanting to profit from its outcome are contributing to the growth of insurer legal costs and settlement payouts, according to a new report from the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). "Third-party litigation funding (TPLF) has devastatingly become a multi-billion-dollar global industry, turning lawsuits into investments at the expense of societal good," said Sean Kevelighan, CEO, Triple-I. "It is unconscionable that plaintiffs are able to further exploit the legal system by proactively seeking unassociated third parties to finance their lawsuits."
Management's Discussion and Analysis Introduction

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of. This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q includes forward-looking statements that are. based on current expectations and that are subject to significant risks and. uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this. Form 10-Q. We undertake no...
US economy shrank 0.9% last quarter, its 2nd straight drop

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession. The decline that the Commerce Department reported Thursday in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March. Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession. The GDP report for last quarter pointed to weakness across the economy. Consumer spending slowed as Americans bought fewer goods. Business investment fell. Inventories tumbled as businesses slowed their restocking of shelves, shedding 2 percentage points from GDP. Higher interest rates, a consequence of the Federal Reserve’s series of rate hikes, clobbered home construction, which shrank at a 14% annual rate. Government spending dropped, too.
