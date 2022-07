After flying to Tucson on her family’s private jet for a campaign event Friday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson hitched a ride back home on Gov. Doug Ducey’s state plane because her jet was ferrying former Vice President Mike Pence to Nevada. And Robson’s campaign will have to reimburse the state for not just […] The post Karrin Taylor Robson will have to pay for using Doug Ducey’s state plane appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

MARANA, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO