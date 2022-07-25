Board of Supervisors Preview

As the calendar turns to August, the focus at Mid-Prairie turns to fall sports with their annual football camp. This year’s camp will be held Monday, August 1st through Thursday, August 4th. Those entering fifth through eighth grade will meet from 5-6:20p.m. Incoming freshmen through seniors will meet from 6:30-8:30p.m. All sessions will take place at the football practice field north of Mid-Prairie High School in Wellman. High School players will also participate in a practice Friday, August 5th at Washington High School. Camp will include daily instruction from Mid-Prairie staff and feature technique of fundamentals, position specific drills, teamwork activities and skill competitions. Cost is $40 per player with a maximum family cost of $80.
