Washington County, IA

Board of Supervisors Preview

By Jerry Edwards
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. Jordan L. Ulin will be...

Planning and Zoning Commission to Meet

The Washington Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to meet on August 9th at 6 pm in the Council Chambers at City Hall. This meeting will discuss the preliminary and possibly final plat for the Wiley Subdivision, among other possible additions and changes. There will be time for public discussion during the meeting, and the Commission will discuss and answer general questions that are brought before them. For more information about the meeting, contact the City of Washington.
WASHINGTON, IA
City of Washington Draws in Funding from Outside of Iowa

At the July 19th Washington City Council meeting, the council approved a joint bid of $3.6 million from Hills Bank and UMB Bank for general obligation loan notes. The funds received from these bids could be used to fund major infrastructure projects or other long-term projects. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien talks about what makes this type of bond spending unique. “You’re looking at bigger projects that last for a longer number of years. For example, if you waited long enough to save up for a new water treatment plant, you’d never have it by the time you needed it, so bond spending is used for the big picture, long-term projects, and investments.”
WASHINGTON, IA
Board of Health Preview

The Washington County Board of Health will meet in regular session Thursday, July 28th, on the 5th floor of Federation Bank in Washington at noon. An environmental health report will be discussed, including reviewing financials and an end-of-the-year review. A public health report will also examine a report from I-Smile and possible personnel and policy changes.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Washington County Hospital and Clinics Board of Trustees Preview

The Washington County Hospital and Clinics Board of Trustees will meet in regular session on August 2nd at 4 pm. The Board will review its monthly quality, patient experience, and financial reports. Towards the end of the meeting, a report by the CEO will be discussed before the meeting moves into a closed session to address the compliance report, undergo peer review, and hold a strategic planning meeting.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Executive Director of Main Street Washington Stepping Down

Sarah Grunewaldt, the Executive Director of Main Street Washington, will be stepping down after spending nearly a decade at the helm. During Grunewaldt’s tenure as Executive Director, more than $1.1 million was sourced for grant funding for building projects which turned into over $12.5 million of reinvestments into downtown Washington since 2014.
WASHINGTON, IA
Next Board Secretary Appointed by Washington School Board

At the July 13th Washington School Board meeting, the Washington School Board went through several action items, including the second reading of the board policy for the upcoming school year, accepting a bid for the school’s athletic training provider, and the appointment of a new board secretary. School Board...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Henry County Habitat for Humanity Building 29th Home

The Henry County Habitat for Humanity will soon begin their 29th home build. The tentative build date is Saturday, August 6. Operations Manager of Henry County Habitat for Humanity Lisa Diener shares the importance of volunteers during the building process, “There’s probably over 2000 hours of volunteer time per house. There’s certain things that we do pay for; that would be the excavation, plumbing, electrical and cement. The rest of it is all volunteer.”
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Washington County Queen Preparing for the State Fair

Katie Leichty of Wayland was named Washington County Fair Queen last Sunday at the Washington Community Center. As queen, she will represent Washington County at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The Washington County Queen contest was Leichty’s first, but she tells KCII she is ready to move on to the state competition.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
More Charges Come in Against Fairfax Man

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received notification of an arrest warrant out of Linn County for fifty-four-year-old Jerry Leroy Lown, who was being held at the Washington County Jail for driving while barred and awaiting DCI lab results for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. The warrant...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Washington County Fair 2022 Wraps Up

There was something for everyone at this year’s Washington County Fair. The fair ran from July 17-22. In addition to crowning a new Fair Queen, Katie Leichty, numerous other competitions took place. From 4-H & FFA livestock contests to an Oreo Cookie Stacking Contest and everything in between. Full results from 4-H and FFA contests are available online at kciiradio.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Wanted Washington Man Arrested in Lee County

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested twenty-six-year-old Jamouri Shontez Hollingsworth of Washington for driving while his license was suspended or revoked. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office then contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office about an outstanding warrant Hollingsworth had in Washington County for failure to affix a drug tax stamp and possession of a controlled substance on certain properties.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Warrant Issued For Stolen Valor in Henry County

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reports that they were contacted by a concerned citizen in May reporting a potential situation of Stolen Valor. It was reported a benefit motorcycle ride was held for Christopher M. Williams, 45 of Oxford Junction, in Mt. Pleasant, in September of 2020. An investigation...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Wine Walk with Henry County Conservation

The Henry County Conservation Department is offering a chance to enjoy the great outdoors on August 9, as you stroll through Oakland Mills on the park’s interior road. You will have the opportunity to sip some wine and browse local vendors, wineries and other businesses. Naturalist for the Henry...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Louisa County Fair Celebrates 130th Year With Week of Fun

Since 1892, Columbus Junction has been an annual summer stop for those looking for family fun at the Louisa County Fair. The event, in it’s 130th year, continues this week through Saturday. Their theme this year is “Slow Down and Enjoy the Fair”. Highlights the rest of the week include Wednesday’s Bill Riley Talent Show, Thursday’s kids pedal pull, Farm Bureau Cook-off Contest and Impact Pro Wrestling, Friday’s presentation by Columbus State FFA champion Emma Humphreys, stock car races and fireworks, and Saturday’s demo derby along with various 4-H and FFA shows through the rest of the week.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
Crawford’s and Clarahan Suiting Up for IHSBCA All Star Series

A couple area baseball players and coach will suit up for the final time this weekend at the 2022 Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series in Mason City. The round robin series features some of the top graduating senior talent in the state that is divided into four teams. The father-son duo of Sigourney’s Lee and Levi Crawford will have one final crack at it together being on the small schools east team with Lee coaching the squad and Levi hitting the diamond. Keota’s Colten Clarahan is also a part of the 14 player roster that will go up against the small schools west, large schools east, and large schools west team.
MASON CITY, IA
Four Area Baseball Players Named Academic All State

Several area baseball players were not only getting it done on the diamond this year, but in the classroom as well with four KCII area athletes being named academic all state by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. First team academic all state selections included seniors Will Cavanagh of...
IOWA STATE
Mid-Prairie Football Camp Next Week

As the calendar turns to August, the focus at Mid-Prairie turns to fall sports with their annual football camp. This year’s camp will be held Monday, August 1st through Thursday, August 4th. Those entering fifth through eighth grade will meet from 5-6:20p.m. Incoming freshmen through seniors will meet from 6:30-8:30p.m. All sessions will take place at the football practice field north of Mid-Prairie High School in Wellman. High School players will also participate in a practice Friday, August 5th at Washington High School. Camp will include daily instruction from Mid-Prairie staff and feature technique of fundamentals, position specific drills, teamwork activities and skill competitions. Cost is $40 per player with a maximum family cost of $80.
WELLMAN, IA

